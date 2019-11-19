College men: No. 3 Michigan State breezes past Charleston Southern

Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help No. 3 Michigan State tune up with a 94-46 win over Charleston Southern on Monday night.

The Spartans (3-1) were without starting forward Aaron Henry, who rolled both ankles in last week's win over then-No. 12 Seton Hall, in the on-campus game that is part of the Maui Invitational.

Michigan State's Gabe Brown made his first career start in place of Henry and the sophomore scored a season-high 12 points. Cassius Winston added 11 points and eight assists for the Spartans.

The Buccaneers (1-4) have had four straight lopsided losses since opening with a win over Columbia International.

Charleston Southern's Dontrell Shuler had 15 points and Terence Porter scored 11 points.

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 82, UTAH VALLEY 74: At Lexington, Ky., Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 26 points, and Kentucky survived another close game against what should have been a lesser opponent.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The Wildcats (3-1) dropped out of the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 after losing at home to Evansville last week, and they had to overcome a late surge to hold off the Wolverines.