College men: No. 3 Kansas ends No. 1 Baylor's 23-game streak in Big 12

Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61 on Saturday at Waco, Texas, snapping the Bears' 23-game winning streak and likely ending their five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.
The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) have won 12 in a row since their first-ever home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. They had a 10-point lead with 6½ minutes left but had to hold off Baylor's late charge.
Isaiah Moss, who had 11 points, made two free throws for Kansas with 7.9 seconds left before a timeout. The Bears (24-2, 13-1) had one more shot, but Butler's 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key ricocheted off the front of the iron as time expired.
NO. 5 DAYTON 80, DUQUESNE 70: At Dayton, Obi Toppin had 28 points as Dayton won its 16th game in a row.
Jalen Crutcher added 17 points and five assists for the Flyers (25-2, 14-0 Atlantic 10), who have yet to lose in regulation this season. Sincere Carry had 21 points and six assists for Duquesne (18-8, 8-6).
NO. 12 VILLANOVA 64, XAVIER 55: At Cincinnati, Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Villanova extended its late-February surge, winning its fourth straight.
The Wildcats (21-6, 10-4 Big East) have recovered from a three-game losing streak that knocked them out of the league lead. They've won three road games during the streak, with victories at Temple, DePaul and Xavier.
The Musketeers (17-10, 6-8) were held to a season low in points while getting swept by Villanova. Tyrique Jones had his ninth straight double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
NO. 13 AUBURN 73, TENNESSEE 66: At Auburn, Ala., Samir Doughty scored 22 points and Auburn rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half in a game marred by an ugly incident involving a fan.
A student was ejected from the game after directing a derogatory comment toward Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and will face a disciplinary hearing, an Auburn official said. The fan was overheard on TV calling out, "Go back to Uruguay! This is America!"
Auburn stopped a two-game skid. Led by Doughty's hot streak, the Tigers (23-4, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) scored 18 consecutive points to spark the comeback against the Volunteers (15-12, 7-7).
Jordan Bowden scored a career-high 28 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers for the Vols. Vescovi had 10 points.
TCU 67, NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 60, OT: At Fort Worth, Texas, Kevin Samuel scored six of his 19 points in overtime for TCU.
The Horned Frogs (15-12, 6-8 Big 12) thought they had won for just the second time in nine games in regulation when Desmond Bane sent the crowd into a frenzy on a driving layup with 0.9 seconds left. But the senior guard was called for pushing off as he went up for the shot.
Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Taz Sherman scored 16 points for West Virginia (19-8, 7-7). Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins stayed tied with Dean Smith on the all-time coaching victories list with 879.
MEMPHIS 60, NO. 22 HOUSTON 59: At Memphis, Tenn., Precious Achiuwa scored 10 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 28.2 seconds left for Memphis.
Malcolm Dandridge scored 12 points and Lester Quinones and Tyler Harris had 10 points apiece as Memphis (19-8, 8-6 American Athletic Conference) won its second straight. Caleb Mills led Houston (21-7, 11-4) with 21 points.