College men: No. 3 Kansas ends No. 1 Baylor's 23-game streak in Big 12

Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61 on Saturday at Waco, Texas, snapping the Bears' 23-game winning streak and likely ending their five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.

The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) have won 12 in a row since their first-ever home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. They had a 10-point lead with 6½ minutes left but had to hold off Baylor's late charge.

Isaiah Moss, who had 11 points, made two free throws for Kansas with 7.9 seconds left before a timeout. The Bears (24-2, 13-1) had one more shot, but Butler's 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key ricocheted off the front of the iron as time expired.

NO. 5 DAYTON 80, DUQUESNE 70: At Dayton, Obi Toppin had 28 points as Dayton won its 16th game in a row.

Jalen Crutcher added 17 points and five assists for the Flyers (25-2, 14-0 Atlantic 10), who have yet to lose in regulation this season. Sincere Carry had 21 points and six assists for Duquesne (18-8, 8-6).

NO. 12 VILLANOVA 64, XAVIER 55: At Cincinnati, Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Villanova extended its late-February surge, winning its fourth straight.