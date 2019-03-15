David Nichols scored 14 points and No. 12 Florida State knocked off No. 2 Virginia 69-59 on Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at Charlotte, N.C.
Phil Cofer had 11 points and 7-foot-3 center Christ Koumadje added nine points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles.
The Cavaliers loss comes on the same floor where they became the first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to lose to a 16 seed in Maryland-Baltimore County last year. It’s also the same floor where Virginia lost a second-round game as a No. 2 seed to seventh-seeded Michigan State in 2015.
De’Andre Hunter had 13 points for Virginia (29-3), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped and suffered its first loss to a team other than Duke.
NO. 5 DUKE 74, NO. 5 NORTH CAROLINA 73: At Charlotte, N.C., Zion Williamson had the go-ahead tip-in on his own miss with 30.3 seconds left and Duke held off North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals.
Williamson had 31 points and 11 rebounds and the Blue Devils (28-5) survived a fight with their fierce rival in a classic that went down to the final play. Ultimately Duke hung on, but needed a final stop. After RJ Barrett missed two free throws with 12.4 seconds left, UNC pushed downcourt for Coby White to get a contested long jumper.
NO. 4 KENTUCKY 73, ALABAMA 55: At Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 20 points and Kentucky started their quest for a fifth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament title with a win.
P.J. Washington, Kentucky’s lone representative on the AP All-SEC team, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He also had four blocks. Immanuel Quickley added 12 points.
NO. 8 TENNESSEE 83, MISSISSIPPI ST. 76: At Nashville, Tenn., Admiral Schofield scored 20 points and Tennessee won a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal.
Kyle Alexander and Grant Williams each scored 16 points to help Tennessee reach the semifinals.
Jordan Bone had 14 points and nine assists with only one turnover, and Jordan Bowden added 10 points.
Aric Holman scored 20 and Quinndary Weatherspoon had 17 for Mississippi State (23-10). Reggie Perry had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Lamar Peters also scored 15 points.
FLORIDA 76, NO. 9 LSU 73: At Nashville, Tenn., Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer with a second left and Florida overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to upset LSU in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals.
Nembhard had 20 points. Naz Reid led LSU with 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Smart had 13 points.
