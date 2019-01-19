RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Zion Williamson had 27 and No. 1 Duke beat No. 4 Virginia 72-70 on Saturday night at Durham, N.C., to give the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.
The Blue Devils (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from an overtime loss to Syracuse that could cost them their top ranking. They avoided their first two-game losing streak at home since 2016 and proved they can win without injured point guard Tre Jones.
DeAndre Hunter scored 18 points, and Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy had 14 apiece for the Cavaliers (16-1, 4-1), who entered as the nation’s last unbeaten after No. 2 Michigan was upset at Wisconsin earlier in the day.
NO. 3 TENNESSEE 71, ALABAMA 68: At Knoxville, Tenn., Grant Williams scored 21 points, and Tennessee rallied for its 12th straight win and a chance to climb atop the AP Top 25.
After No. 1 Duke lost to Syracuse on Monday and No. 2 Michigan fell at Wisconsin on Saturday, the Volunteers (16-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) could lead the poll Monday for the first time since 2008.
WEST VIRGINIA 65, NO. 7 KANSAS 64: At Morgantown, W.Va., Jermaine Haley hurried up the court and hit a layup with 8.5 seconds left, completing a late rally that lifted West Virginia.
West Virginia (9-9, 1-5 Big 12) scored the final seven points to break a five-game losing streak.
Dedric Lawson and Marcus Garrett made layups 29 seconds apart to give the Jayhawks (15-3, 4-2) their largest lead at 64-58 with 2:34 left. But Kansas didn’t score again.
BAYLOR 73, NO. 8 TEXAS TECH 62: At Waco, Texas, Baylor freshman Jared Butler scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime and the Bears handed the Red Raiders their second loss in four days.
After Texas Tech scored 11 in a row to get within a basket, Butler hit a 3-pointer with 4½ minutes left before Tech’s Jarrett Culver then had a short shot roll off the rim no good. That led to Butler driving for a layup and making the free throw after getting fouled to stretch the lead back to 61-53.
The Red Raiders (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), coming off a home loss to Iowa State on Wednesday night, are still tied for the Big 12 lead after No. 7 Kansas lost earlier Saturday at West Virginia.
NO. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 87, WAKE FOREST 71: At Blacksburg, Va., Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points and Virginia Tech used a 14-4 first-half run to pull away.
Ty Outlaw added 14 points and Ahmed Hill 12 for the Hokies (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Outlaw, Hill and Justin Robinson each made a 3-pointer during the burst, which turned a 17-all tie into a 31-21 lead with 4 ½ minutes left in the half. The Demon Deacons didn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.
Brandon Childress scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half for Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4). Childress was 7 of 12 from the field and the rest of the team was 11 of 36. Wake Forest lost despite a 38-22 edge in free-throw attempts.
Local
FERRIS ST. 98, PARKSIDE 81: The Rangers’ defense had a tough time stopping the defending NCAA Division II national champions in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at Big Rapids, Mich.
The Bulldogs (14-7, 6-4 GLIAC) made 13 of 26 3-pointers and shot 57 percent from the field. The Rangers (8-8, 6-4 GLIAC) trailed 46-35 at halftime and allowed 52 points in the second half.
“We ran into a buzz saw,” said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. “They made shots early, they got comfortable and we didn’t do much to stop them.”
Senior Chavares Flanigan. who went 13 for 13 from the field in Thursday’s win, led Parkside with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.
