Kyle Guy scored 18 points and No. 4 Virginia combined effective outside shooting with its usual stout defense to slip past 24th-ranked Maryland 76-71 Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at College Park, Md.
The Cavaliers (7-0) blew most of a 17-point lead before making six free throws in the final 37 seconds to hand Maryland its first loss. Ty Jerome scored 17 and De'Andre Hunter had 15 for Virginia, which improved to 121-35 in nonconference games under coach Tony Bennett.
Guy nailed five 3-pointers and the Cavaliers went 10 for 22 beyond the arc. Virginia committed only two turnovers and had assists on 15 of its 28 baskets.
Bruno Fernando had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 15 for the Terrapins (6-1). After trailing 48-31 with 16:29 left, Maryland closed to 63-59 before Jerome popped a 3-pointer and Jack Salt added a dunk to quell the comeback.
NO. 6 TENNESSEE 95, EASTERN KENTUCKY 67: At Knoxville, Tenn., Grant Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season.
Tennessee (5-1) was playing for the first time since falling in overtime to No. 2 Kansas on Friday at the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.
Admiral Schofield scored 20 points and shot 8 of 9 from the floor for Tennessee. Jordan Bone added 14 points and seven assists. Williams had five assists to go along with his double-double.
NO. 7 MICHIGAN 84, NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 67: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Charles Matthews had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Zavier Simpson spearheaded another impressive defensive effort by Michigan.
Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for the Wolverines (7-0). North Carolina (6-2) came in averaging 96.6 points per game, but Michigan was allowing half that at 48.3.
NO. 8 AUBURN 99, SAINT PETER'S 49: At Auburn, Ala., Anfernee McLemore and Bryce Brown each scored 19 points for Auburn.
The Tigers (6-1) scored the game's first 13 points and led by as many as 32 before halftime over the Peacocks (1-5), who have lost five straight.
NO. 10 KENTUCKY 90, MONMOUTH 44: At Lexington, Ky., Tyler Herro had 16 points, Keldon Johnson added 15 as Kentucky (6-1) cruised to its sixth straight victory.
Local
OLIVET 78, CARTHAGE 72: Olivet made 50 percent of its 3-pointers and defeated the Red Men in a nonconference game at Kenosha.
Carthage (3-3) trailed 43-35 at halftime and fell behind by 10 in the middle of the second half, Olivet (2-3) made 11 of 22 3-pointers while Carthage made 10 of 30.
Kienan Baltimore scored 22 points for the Red Men while Laketa Preston added 17. Sean Johnson grabbed eight rebouunds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.