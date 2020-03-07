College men: Marquette rallies, but falls

Julian Champagnie had a double-double, Nick Rutherford scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and St. John's beat Marquette 88-86 on Saturday at New York in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Champagnie finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. added 17 points and five steals and LJ Figueroa scored 15 points for St. John's (16-15, 5-13 Big East).
Marquette's Sacar Anim hit a 3-pointer and then, after Figueroa made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end, converted a three-point play with 44 seconds left to make it 88-86. Rutherford missed a 3-point shot with 15 seconds to go but the Golden Eagles committed two turnovers from there and St. John's held on.
Marquette, which has lost three consecutive games and six of its last seven, scored 58 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Markus Howard had 30 points for the Golden Eagles (18-12, 8-10) and Anim added 22 points and eight rebounds.
NO. 1 KANSAS 66, TEXAS TECH 62: At Lubbock, Texas, Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 regular-season title behind Udoka Azubuike's 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Devon Dotson had 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1), the Big 12's first champion in decade with only one loss in league play.
Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9 Big 12), last year's national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a 3-pointer only seconds earlier, missed another one from long range.
WEST VIRGINIA 76, NO. 4 BAYLOR 64: At Morgantown, W.Va., Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points, freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and West Virginia used a big second-half run to win, denying the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular-season championship.
Baylor (26-4, 15-3 Big 12) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take themselves out of contention and hand the championship to top-ranked Kansas.
NO. 14 VILLANOVA 70, GEORGETOWN 69: At Washington, Jermaine Samuels had a 3-point play with 5.6 seconds left as Villanova survived a late scare.
Samuels was fouled on a drive by Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett and Qudus Wahab blocked the shot. After a video review, the basket counted and Samuels made the subsequent free throw to put the Wildcats up by one.
Saddiq Bey led Villanova (24-7, 13-5 Big East) with 18 points.
NO. 6 KENTUCKY 71, FLORIDA 70: At Gainesville, Fla., Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Kentucky rallied from 18 points down to win.
Richards, Keion Brooks Jr. and EJ Montgomery led the shocker in Gainesville. Brooks hit a floater in the lane with 59 second remaining to cut the lead to 70-69. Florida followed with a shot-clock violation on the other end, giving the Wildcats a chance to take their first lead of the game.
NO. 17 AUBURN 85, TENNESSEE 63: At Knoxville, Tenn., Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as Auburn snapped a two-game skid in the regular-season finale.
Auburn (25-6, 12-6) now heads to Nashville to defend its Southeastern Conference Tournament championship.
ST. FRANCIS 84, SACRED HEART 72: At Loretto, Pa., Case High School graduate Koreem Ozier scored a team-high 20 points and had six rebounds for Sacred Heart in its loss in the Northeast Conference tournament semifinals.