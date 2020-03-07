College men: Marquette rallies, but falls

Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9 Big 12), last year's national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a 3-pointer only seconds earlier, missed another one from long range.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

WEST VIRGINIA 76, NO. 4 BAYLOR 64: At Morgantown, W.Va., Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points, freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and West Virginia used a big second-half run to win, denying the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular-season championship.

Baylor (26-4, 15-3 Big 12) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take themselves out of contention and hand the championship to top-ranked Kansas.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 70, GEORGETOWN 69: At Washington, Jermaine Samuels had a 3-point play with 5.6 seconds left as Villanova survived a late scare.

Samuels was fouled on a drive by Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett and Qudus Wahab blocked the shot. After a video review, the basket counted and Samuels made the subsequent free throw to put the Wildcats up by one.

Saddiq Bey led Villanova (24-7, 13-5 Big East) with 18 points.