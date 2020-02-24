College men: Kansas back atop Top 25 as Baylor slides to No. 2 after loss

Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 heavyweights, while the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's poll Monday after their nip-and-tuck loss in Waco.

The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) received 62 of 64 first-place votes from the national media panel to take over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season. Kansas also was atop the poll for one week in December, when it seemed as if just about every school that ascended to No. 1 promptly lost in a topsy-turvy start to the season.

"We're a silent team that can make a run late in March," Jayhawks guard Devon Dotson said after the 64-61 victory on Saturday. "We're not going to get complacent from this one. We're going to build off of it."

Baylor (24-2, 13-1) received two first-place votes and fell to second after its 23-game winning streak came to an end. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU, and Dayton jumped San Diego State for No. 4 after the Aztecs lost for the first time in a week when every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.