College men: Jayhawks tighten hold on top spot

Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, while fourth-ranked Florida State has its highest ranking in nearly five decades.

The Jayhawks received all 65 first-place votes Monday to remain at the top for a third straight week and fourth overall this season, with the past two weeks coming as the unanimous choice ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton.

Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12) wrapped up another conference regular-season championship over the weekend at Texas Tech – the Jayhawks have won at least a share in 19 of 24 seasons – and open play in the Big 12 Tournament in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Wisconsin climbed six spots to No. 18 after wins over Northwestern and Indiana to wrap up a share of their first Big Ten Conference title in five years.

The Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) rose three spots after wrapping up the first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in program history. FSU spent two weeks at No. 5 in January and now has its highest ranking since No. 2 in December 1972.

Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton stayed 1-2-3 for a second straight week, while Baylor slid to fifth and San Diego State sixth behind FSU.