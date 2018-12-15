Dedric Lawson had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Lagerald Vick scored 29, and top-ranked Kansas made enough free throws down the stretch to beat No. 17 Villanova 74-71 Saturday at Lawrence, Kan., in a rematch of last season's Final Four showdown won by the Wildcats.
Devon Dotson added 11 points for the Jayhawks (9-0), including four free throws in the final 1:10 to help Kansas end a three-game losing streak to Villanova — the last two in the NCAA Tournament.
Unlike the national semifinals in April, this one came down to the wire.
Collin Gillespie's three-point play drew the Wildcats (8-4) within 69-65 with 31 seconds left, and Vick gave them an opening when he threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play. But Vick atoned for the mistake by pulling down a defensive rebound, and then calmly made a pair of free throws.
Phil Booth finished with 29 points for the Wildcats. Eric Paschall scored 17 but was rendered ineffective down the stretch because of foul trouble, and Gillespie finished with 15 but was just 1 for 7 from 3-point range.
NO. 3 TENNESSEE 102, MEMPHIS 92: At Memphis, Tenn., Admiral Schofield scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds as Tennessee snapped a three-game skid to its in-state rival.
For the Volunteers (8-1), Grant Williams added 19 points. Jordan Bone had 17, Jordan Bowden scored 12 and Kyle Alexander added 10.
NO. 12 NO. CAROLINA 103, NO. 4 GONZAGA 90: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Cameron Johnson had 25 points and six 3-pointers while North Carolina shot 55 percent to beat Gonzaga.
Luke Maye added 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Tar Heels (8-2). Zach Norvell Jr. scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-2).
NO. 5 MICHIGAN 70, WESTERN MICHIGAN 62: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Charles Matthews made a layup just before halftime to give Michigan its first lead, and the smooth-shooting guard matched a season high with 25 points to help keep the Wolverines undefeated. Michigan (11-0) is off to its best start since it was 16-0 six seasons ago.
NO. 7 NEVADA 72, SO. DAKOTA ST. 68: At Reno, Nev., Jordan Caroline scored 21 points and Nevada mounted yet another comeback to win. Caleb Martin scored 20 points for Nevada (12-0), and Cody Martin and Trey Porter had 12 each.
NO. 8 AUBURN 75, UAB 71, OT: At Birmingham, Ala., Jared Harper scored 23 of Auburn's last 30 points and finished with 31 to help the Tigers outlast UAB in overtime at the Mike Slive Invitational. Chuma Okeke added 11 points for Auburn (9-1).
