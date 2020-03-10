College men: Ivy League cancels conference tournaments

The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.

The tournaments are the first at the Division I basketball level to be canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Conference tournaments have been going on all over the country since last week at venues big and small. Most of the biggest conferences such as the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference begin their men's tournaments this week at large arenas in major cities.

The NCAA men's and women's Division I Tournaments begin next week. The NCAA has said it plans to play its games at the planned sites as scheduled with no adjustments to fan access but is monitoring the situation.

The Ivy League also announced Tuesday it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.

