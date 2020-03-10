College men: Ivy League cancels conference tournaments

The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
The tournaments are the first at the Division I basketball level to be canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.
Conference tournaments have been going on all over the country since last week at venues big and small. Most of the biggest conferences such as the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference begin their men's tournaments this week at large arenas in major cities.
The NCAA men's and women's Division I Tournaments begin next week. The NCAA has said it plans to play its games at the planned sites as scheduled with no adjustments to fan access but is monitoring the situation.
The Ivy League also announced Tuesday it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.
The Ivy League women's tournament was schedule to be played Friday night, with top-seeded Princeton facing Columbia and No. 2 seed Penn facing Yale. The winners were to meet in the championship game Saturday at 5 p.m.
The men's tournament was set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with top-seeded Yale playing Penn, followed by No. 2 seed Harvard facing Princeton. The men's championship game was scheduled for Sunday.
NO. 2 GONZAGA 81, SAN FRANCISCO 77: At Las Vegas, Joel Ayayi scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and Gonzaga withstood a scare to beat San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
Killian Tillie had 19 points and Ryan Woolrdige scored 16 on 7-of-11 shooting to pace Gonzaga, which advanced to its 26th WCC title game overall.
Charles Minlend scored 19 points, one of four players in double figures for the sixth-seeded Dons (22-12). Khalil Shabazz had 17.
SAINT MARY'S 51, NO. 14 BYU 50: At Las Vegas, Jordan Ford hit a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds left to lift Saint Mary's over BYU at the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Ford scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half for the third-seeded Gaels (25-7). Yoeli Childs had 23 points and 10 rebounds for second-seeded BYU (24-8), which had won nine straight games.