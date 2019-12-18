College men: Howard stays hot for Marquette

Markus Howard had 26 points as Marquette rolled past Grambling State 93-72 on Tuesday night.
Howard, now tied for the nation’s scoring lead at 25.2 points per game, had 18 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting, adding his other eight points from the free-throw line.
Sacar Anim scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, for Marquette (8-2), which has won all five of its home games. Jamal Cain added 11 points. Koby McEwen had 10 points.
Kelton Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Tigers (6-6). Ivy Smith Jr. added 14 points.
Big Ten
NO. 5 OHIO ST. 80, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ST. 48: At Columbus, Ohio, Kaleb Wesson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Ohio State bounced back from its first loss of the season.
Ohio State (10-1) was playing two days after it dropped an 84-71 decision at Minnesota. That loss led to the Buckeyes dropping two spots in the AP Top 25 poll.
Andre Wesson scored 14 points, while Kyle Young and D.J. Carton each had 10 points for the Buckeyes. D.Q. Nicholas and Isaiah Gable each had 10 points for Southeast Missouri State (3-8).
PURDUE 69, OHIO 51: At Athens, Ohio, Nojel Eastern, a 6-foot-7 guard, started in place of injured center Matt Haarms, scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor — including a ferocious dunk late — for the Boilermakers.
Eric Hunter Jr. had 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range, and Trevion Williams added 14 as Purdue (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) bounced back from a loss to Nebraska — its first in conference play — on Sunday.
Top 25
NO. 13 DAYTON 71, NORTH TEXAS 58: At Dayton, Ohio, Jalen Crutcher and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 points apiece, and Dayton finally shook free at the end to win.
Dayton turned it over eight times in the second half, helping North Texas (4-7) cut the lead to nine points with six minutes left. Crutcher hit an unguarded 3-pointer that blunted the comeback.
Javion Hamlet had 19 points, and Zachary Simmons added 18 for North Texas.
NO. 19 FLORIDA ST. 98, NO. FLORIDA 81: At Tallahassee, Fla., Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and fellow big man Dominik Olejniczak added 11 for Florida State.
The 7-footers were able to capitalize on their height advantage, making shots in the lane and leading the Seminoles to a 39-27 rebounding edge. Koprivica was 6 of 8 from the floor, while Olejniczak went 5 for 7.
M.J. Walker had 11 points, one of seven Seminoles who scored in double figures. Florida State (9-2) has won 12 straight home games in a streak that dates to the 2018-19 season.
Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 23 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for North Florida (7-6).
NO. 22 WASHINGTON 81, SEATTLE 59: At Seattle, Isaiah Stewart dominated inside while scoring a season-high 27 points, Quade Green added 20 and Washington pulled away late.
Stewart was mostly unstoppable in the post when Washington (8-2) could get the ball to its bruising forward. The freshman made 11 of 14 shots and grabbed 13 rebounds on a night when the Huskies were outplayed for stretches by the Redhawks (6-6).
Terrell Brown scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half for Seattle, which shot just 21.7% on 3-pointers.