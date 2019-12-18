College men: Howard stays hot for Marquette

Eric Hunter Jr. had 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range, and Trevion Williams added 14 as Purdue (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) bounced back from a loss to Nebraska — its first in conference play — on Sunday.

Top 25

NO. 13 DAYTON 71, NORTH TEXAS 58: At Dayton, Ohio, Jalen Crutcher and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 points apiece, and Dayton finally shook free at the end to win.

Dayton turned it over eight times in the second half, helping North Texas (4-7) cut the lead to nine points with six minutes left. Crutcher hit an unguarded 3-pointer that blunted the comeback.

Javion Hamlet had 19 points, and Zachary Simmons added 18 for North Texas.

NO. 19 FLORIDA ST. 98, NO. FLORIDA 81: At Tallahassee, Fla., Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and fellow big man Dominik Olejniczak added 11 for Florida State.

The 7-footers were able to capitalize on their height advantage, making shots in the lane and leading the Seminoles to a 39-27 rebounding edge. Koprivica was 6 of 8 from the floor, while Olejniczak went 5 for 7.