College men: Hall’s layup gives Michigan State tough win over Seton Hall

Freshman Malik Hall hit a layup with 26 seconds to play and scored all 17 of his points in the second half as No. 3 Michigan State overcame a late five-point deficit and beat No. 12 Seton Hall 76-73 Thursday night at New Jersey in a wildly exciting contest worthy of March Madness.

Cassius Winston added two free throws with 3.4 seconds to play to push the lead to three points, and the Spartans (2-1) played tough defense on drives in the lane by Sandro Mamukelashvili and Myles Powell in the waning seconds. The Pirates eventually saw a desperation half-court heave by Powell bounce off the top of the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

Winston scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, playing his second game in less than a week after the death of his brother, Zachary.

NO. 15 FLORIDA 66, TOWSON 60: At Gainesville, Fla.. freshman Scottie Lewis scored 15 points in his first start, and Florida escaped with a victory.

Graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds in his third game with his new team as Florida (2-1) bounced back from a dispiriting home loss to Florida State. Andrew Nembhard had 11 points and nine assists for the Gators. Allen Bertrand scored 14 points for the Tigers (2-2).

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up