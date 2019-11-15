College men: Hall’s layup gives Michigan State tough win over Seton Hall

Freshman Malik Hall hit a layup with 26 seconds to play and scored all 17 of his points in the second half as No. 3 Michigan State overcame a late five-point deficit and beat No. 12 Seton Hall 76-73 Thursday night at New Jersey in a wildly exciting contest worthy of March Madness.
Cassius Winston added two free throws with 3.4 seconds to play to push the lead to three points, and the Spartans (2-1) played tough defense on drives in the lane by Sandro Mamukelashvili and Myles Powell in the waning seconds. The Pirates eventually saw a desperation half-court heave by Powell bounce off the top of the rim as the final buzzer sounded.
Winston scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, playing his second game in less than a week after the death of his brother, Zachary.
NO. 15 FLORIDA 66, TOWSON 60: At Gainesville, Fla.. freshman Scottie Lewis scored 15 points in his first start, and Florida escaped with a victory.
Graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds in his third game with his new team as Florida (2-1) bounced back from a dispiriting home loss to Florida State. Andrew Nembhard had 11 points and nine assists for the Gators. Allen Bertrand scored 14 points for the Tigers (2-2).
NO. 18 SAINT MARY’S 81, LONG BEACH ST. 63: At Moraga, Calif., Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 20 points and eight assists and Saint Mary’s bounced back three days after losing its home opener.
Colin Slater had 14 points for Long Beach State (1-3). The Beach have lost 25 consecutive games against ranked teams, dating to 2011.
Saint Mary’s (2-1) shook off a sluggish start and led by 22 after Kuhse’s third 3-pointer of the second half. Kuhse, who had not scored in the Gaels first two games, was 4 of 4 from beyond the arc.
The blowout comes after coach Randy Bennett’s team won their first two games by two points, including a 61-59 loss to Winthrop on Monday.
NO. 19 ARIZONA 87, SAN JOSE ST. 39: At Tucson, Ariz., Zeke Nnaji scored 26 points, made all eight of his shots and grabbed 11 rebounds for Arizona.
Arizona (3-0) dominated a third straight opponent to open the season, shutting down the Spartans (1-2) defensively from the opening tip.
Nnaji continued the efficient shooting to start his college career. He is a combined 25 for 31 through three games, and he also was 10 of 12 on free throws against the Spartans.