College men: Gonzaga becomes season's 6th team to hit No. 1

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has had no stability on the top line.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. At the time, that had marked the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day.
And now it’s six, with the Zags (13-1) earning 54 of 65 first-place votes to outdistance Ohio State in a year with no dominant team.
Second-ranked Ohio State (11-1) has put together a nonconference resume likely to help their NCAA Tournament seeding come Selection Sunday.
Louisville remained at No. 3 ahead of its state rivalry game against Kentucky this weekend, followed by Duke and Kansas, which fell four spots to No. 5. Oregon, Baylor, still-unbeaten Auburn, Memphis and Villanova rounded out the top 10.
Marquette earned 28 votes in the poll.
Gonzaga’s only loss was to No. 11 Michigan in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 29. The Zags have won five straight since, including victories at No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona as well as a home win against North Carolina.
“I don’t think they should be doing polls this year until March,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after Saturday’s win against Eastern Washington. “I’m serious, I mean, it’s just an effort in futility at this point.”
Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville were the first four teams to hit No. 1. Throw in Kansas, and none has won more than twice before suffering a loss.
Villanova made the week’s biggest jump, climbing eight spots after taking down the Jayhawks. No. 12 Butler and No. 15 San Diego State also had big moves, each climbing five spots.
In all, 16 teams moved up from last week. Six teams fell in the poll, all taking significant slides.
The biggest was Kentucky, which fell 13 spots to No. 19 after losses to Utah and Ohio State in Las Vegas. Arizona fell eight spots to No. 24 after following the Gonzaga loss with a loss to St. John’s. And Virginia fell seven spots to No. 16 after a home loss to South Carolina.
No. 13 Maryland (down six spots), No. 18 Dayton (five) and Kansas (four) had the other slides.
Iowa was the lone new addition at No. 25, with the Hawkeyes (9-3) cracking the poll for the first time this season after beating Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati.
Iowa’s arrival gave the Big Ten a national-best six teams in the AP Top 25, a haul that included preseason No. 1 Michigan State at No. 14 and Penn State at No. 20.
- Case High School graduate Koreem Ozier scored 16 points that pushed him past the 500 career points and E.J. Anosike added 19 and 14 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season as Sacred Heart rolled past Holy Cross 89-68 on Sunday.
Anosike reached the 500-rebound plateau with his ninth of the game — an offensive board of an Ozier 3-point miss that he put back up for a 61-30 Sacred Heart lead with 17:37 remaining. He was 9-for-11 shooting.
Tyler Thomas added a season-high 17 points for the Pioneers (7-5). The seven wins is Sacred Heart’s best start prior to Northeast Conference play since the 2014-15 season.
Kinnon LaRose had 11 points and eight rebounds for Sacred Heart.