Freshman Coby White scored 21 points and third-ranked North Carolina hung on to beat fourth-ranked Duke 79-70 on Saturday at Chapel Hill, N.C., for a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship with No. 2 Virginia.
Senior Kenny Williams scored a season-high 18 points for the Tar Heels (26-5, 16-2). They led by 15 with about 6½ minutes left but had to hold off a rally from their fiercest rival — who played yet again without injured freshman star Zion Williamson. Duke lost starting big man Marques Bolden early in this one, too.
The Tar Heels bumbled their way to the finish after building their big lead, letting the Blue Devils (26-5, 14-4) get as close as 75-70 on RJ Barrett's 3-pointer with 2:19 left. Ultimately UNC held on, earning its first regular-season sweep of the Blue Devils since 2009. Barrett scored 26 points for Duke.
NO. 2 VIRGINIA 83, LOUISVILLE 68: Ty Jerome scored 24 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 5:34 remaining, and Virginia held off Louisville at Charlottesville, Va., to wrap up the top seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Virginia (28-2, 16-2) tied North Carolina for the regular-season title, but got the top seed by virtue of its victory at UNC on Feb. 11.
Jordan Nwora scored 19 points for the Cardinals (19-12, 10-8).
AUBURN 84, NO. 5 TENNESSEE 80: Jared Harper made four straight free throws over the final 31 seconds to help Auburn beat Tennessee in its regular-season finale at Auburn, Ala.
Chuma Okeke led Auburn (22-9, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) with 22 points.
Grant Williams had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (27-4, 15-3). They could have clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season title with a victory but now need No. 10 LSU to lose to Vanderbilt.
NO. 6 KENTUCKY 66, FLORIDA 57: Tyler Herro scored 16 points and led a big second-half run that helped Kentucky overcome Florida at Lexington, Ky.
The Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) went back and forth with the Gators (17-14, 9-9) early in the second half and trailed 40-39 with 13:46 remaining. Herro had six points during a 15-2 spree, hitting a couple of shots in the lane and adding two free throws, to give Kentucky a 54-42 advantage. The Wildcats capped the seven-minute burst by scoring 10 straight points.
NO. 9. MICHIGAN STATE 75, NO. 7 MICHIGAN 63: At East Lansing, Mich., Cassius Winston scored 16 of his 23 points as the Spartans pulled away with a 20-2 run to knock off Michigan for the second time in two weeks.
MSU (25-6, 16-4) shares the Big Ten title with No. 11 Purdue, which defeated Northwestern earlier in the afternoon to claim its share. However, the Spartans get the No. 1 seed to next week’s Big Ten tournament in Chicago with the tiebreakers over the Boilermakers, and the Wolverines (26-5, 15-5) will be the No. 3 seed.
MSU plays at 12:30 p.m. on Friday in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, and U-M gets the late game that night at United Center, approximately 9:30 p.m.
NO. 8 TEXAS TECH 80, IOWA STATE 73: Jarrett Culver scored a career-high 31 points, Davide Moretti added 20 and Texas Tech beat Iowa State at Ames, Iowa to wrap a share of its first Big 12 regular-season title.
Texas Tech tied Kansas State for the title.
Matt Mooney added 13 points for the Red Raiders (26-5, 14-4 Big 12), winners of nine straight heading into the postseason. Their last league crown came in the defunct Southwestern Conference in 1996.
Lindell Wigginton and Marial Shayok each scored 17 points for the Cyclones (20-11, 9-9).
NO. 10 LSU 80, VANDERBILT 59: Tremont Waters had 14 points and eight assists and LSU won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a victory over Vanderbilt at Baton Rouge, La.
Darius Days scored a season-high 15 points and Marshall Graves had a season-high 12 — all on 3-pointers — for LSU (26-5, 16-2).
Vanderbilt (9-22, 0-18) became the first team to go winless in the SEC since former league member Georgia Tech in 1954.
NO. 11 PURDUE 70, NORTHWESTERN 57: Carsen Edwards scored 21 points and Purdue clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship at Evanston, Ill.
The Boilermakers (23-8, 16-4) secured the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament in Chicago and a share of their second regular-season title in three years. They came in tied with Michigan State and Michigan, who played each other Saturday night.
A.J. Turner scored 14 points for the last-place Wildcats (13-18, 4-16). Vic Law had 13 before getting carried off the court with an apparent leg injury in the second half.
