College men for Nov. 24

AP Top 25
Saturday
1. Duke (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday.
2. Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Sunday.
3. Michigan State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Monday.
4. Kansas (3-1) did not play. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.
5. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.
6. Maryland (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.
7. Virginia (5-0) beat UMass 58-46. Next: vs. Arizona State or St. John's, Sunday.
8. Gonzaga (5-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Wednesday.
9. Kentucky (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Sunday.
10. Ohio State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Monday.
11. Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.
12. Texas Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Sunday.
13. Seton Hall (4-1) beat Florida A&M 87-51. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon, Wednesday.
14. Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Sunday.
15. Utah State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Sunday.
16. Memphis (5-1) beat Mississippi 87-86. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.
17. Villanova (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Baylor, Sunday.
18. Xavier (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.
19. Auburn (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Monday.
20. Tennessee (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Monday.
21. VCU (4-0) vs. FGCU. Next: vs. Alabama State, Monday.
22. Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese, Saturday.
23. Colorado (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wyoming, Sunday.
24. Baylor (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Villanova, Sunday.
25. Washington (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Sunday.
Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62
(Saturday's game)
ROBERT MORRIS (1-6)
Mendy 2-5 0-0 4, Treacy 4-11 5-6 14, Jon Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Jos.Williams 4-11 0-0 10, Bramah 4-10 3-4 11, Bain 1-7 1-2 3, S.McEwen 4-6 1-2 11, Hawkins 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 23-62 10-14 62.
MARQUETTE (3-1)
Bailey 4-8 0-0 10, John 2-4 4-5 8, K.McEwen 1-5 7-8 10, Howard 2-6 6-7 11, Anim 6-10 2-3 14, Cain 1-3 0-0 2, Morrow 2-4 1-3 5, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 20-47 22-28 66.
Halftime_Robert Morris 20-19. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 6-19 (S.McEwen 2-2, Jos.Williams 2-7, Jon Williams 1-3, Treacy 1-5, Hawkins 0-1, Bain 0-1), Marquette 4-16 (Bailey 2-3, K.McEwen 1-3, Howard 1-4, Cain 0-2, Anim 0-2, Elliott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Robert Morris 29 (Bramah, Mendy 6), Marquette 35 (Elliott 6). Assists_Robert Morris 13 (Treacy 5), Marquette 13 (K.McEwen 5). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 23, Marquette 14.