College men for Nov. 24

AP Top 25

Saturday

1. Duke (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday.

2. Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Sunday.

3. Michigan State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Monday.

4. Kansas (3-1) did not play. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.

5. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

6. Maryland (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

7. Virginia (5-0) beat UMass 58-46. Next: vs. Arizona State or St. John's, Sunday.

8. Gonzaga (5-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Wednesday.

9. Kentucky (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Sunday.

10. Ohio State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Monday.

11. Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

12. Texas Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Sunday.