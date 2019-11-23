You are the owner of this article.
College men for Nov. 24
1. Duke (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Tuesday.

2. Louisville (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Sunday.

3. Michigan State (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Monday.

4. Kansas (3-1) did not play. Next: at Chaminade, Monday.

5. North Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

6. Maryland (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Temple, Thursday.

7. Virginia (5-0) beat UMass 58-46. Next: vs. Arizona State or St. John's, Sunday.

8. Gonzaga (5-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Wednesday.

9. Kentucky (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Sunday.

10. Ohio State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Monday.

11. Oregon (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, Wednesday.

12. Texas Tech (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Sunday.

13. Seton Hall (4-1) beat Florida A&M 87-51. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon, Wednesday.

14. Arizona (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Sunday.

15. Utah State (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Sunday.

16. Memphis (5-1) beat Mississippi 87-86. Next: vs. N.C. State, Thursday.

17. Villanova (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Baylor, Sunday.

18. Xavier (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

19. Auburn (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Monday.

20. Tennessee (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Monday.

21. VCU (4-0) vs. FGCU. Next: vs. Alabama State, Monday.

22. Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese, Saturday.

23. Colorado (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wyoming, Sunday.

24. Baylor (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Villanova, Sunday.

25. Washington (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Sunday.

Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62

ROBERT MORRIS (1-6)

Mendy 2-5 0-0 4, Treacy 4-11 5-6 14, Jon Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Jos.Williams 4-11 0-0 10, Bramah 4-10 3-4 11, Bain 1-7 1-2 3, S.McEwen 4-6 1-2 11, Hawkins 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 23-62 10-14 62.

MARQUETTE (3-1)

Bailey 4-8 0-0 10, John 2-4 4-5 8, K.McEwen 1-5 7-8 10, Howard 2-6 6-7 11, Anim 6-10 2-3 14, Cain 1-3 0-0 2, Morrow 2-4 1-3 5, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Elliott 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 20-47 22-28 66.

Halftime_Robert Morris 20-19. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 6-19 (S.McEwen 2-2, Jos.Williams 2-7, Jon Williams 1-3, Treacy 1-5, Hawkins 0-1, Bain 0-1), Marquette 4-16 (Bailey 2-3, K.McEwen 1-3, Howard 1-4, Cain 0-2, Anim 0-2, Elliott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Robert Morris 29 (Bramah, Mendy 6), Marquette 35 (Elliott 6). Assists_Robert Morris 13 (Treacy 5), Marquette 13 (K.McEwen 5). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 23, Marquette 14.

