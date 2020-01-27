College men for Jan. 28

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Baylor (44);17-1;1578;1
2. Gonzaga (19);21-1;1552;2
3. Kansas (1);16-3;1434;3
4. San Diego St.;21-0;1408;4
5. Florida St.;17-2;1318;5
6. Louisville;17-3;1277;6
7. Dayton;18-2;1163;7
8. Villanova;16-3;1110;9
9. Duke;16-3;1084;8
10. Seton Hall;15-4;1055;10
11. Oregon;17-4;926;12
12. West Virginia;16-3;874;14
13. Kentucky;15-4;839;15
14. Michigan St.;15-5;751;11
15. Maryland;16-4;650;17
16. Butler;16-4;631;13
17. Auburn;17-2;619;16
18. Iowa;14-5;545;19
19. Illinois;15-5;483;21
20. Colorado;16-4;314;23
21. Houston;16-4;296;25
22. LSU;15-4;260;—
23. Wichita St.;17-3;161;—
24. Penn St.;14-5;114;—
25. Rutgers;15-5;102;24
Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio St. 16, Indiana 15, ETSU 14, N Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Purdue 6, Rhode Island 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary's (Cal) 3, SMU 3, Tulsa 3, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Wisconsin 1.