College men for Feb. 4

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Baylor (49);19-1;1608;1
2. Gonzaga (15);23-1;1567;2
3. Kansas (1);18-3;1472;3
4. San Diego St.;23-0;1447;4
5. Louisville;19-3;1352;6
6. Dayton;20-2;1271;7
7. Duke;18-3;1242;9
8. Florida St.;18-3;1188;5
9. Maryland;17-4;999;15
10. Villanova;17-4;959;8
11. Auburn;19-2;926;17
12. Seton Hall;16-5;900;10
13. West Virginia;17-4;827;12
14. Oregon;18-5;758;11
15. Kentucky;16-5;660;13
16. Michigan St.;16-6;624;14
17. Iowa;16-6;604;18
18. LSU;17-4;572;22
19. Butler;17-5;437;16
20. Illinois;16-6;373;19
21. Creighton;17-5;372;—
22. Penn St.;16-5;356;24
23. Arizona;15-6;164;—
24. Colorado;17-5;134;20
25. Houston;17-5;85;21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.