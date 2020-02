College men for Feb. 5

14. Oregon (18-5) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Tuesday.

16. Michigan State (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Penn State, Tuesday.

17. Iowa (16-6) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Wednesday.

18. LSU (17-4) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

19. Butler (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Villanova, Wednesday.

20. Illinois (16-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Illinois, Friday.

21. Creighton (17-5) did not play. Next: at Providence, Wednesday.

22. Penn State (16-5) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Michigan State, Tuesday.

23. Arizona (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

24. Colorado (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. California, Thursday.

25. Houston (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. Tulane, Thursday.

