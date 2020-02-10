College men for Feb. 11
0 comments
agate

College men for Feb. 11

  • 0

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Baylor (48);21-1;1583;1

2. Gonzaga (15);25-1;1546;2

3. Kansas (1);20-3;1450;3

4. San Diego St.;24-0;1422;4

5. Louisville;21-3;1331;5

6. Dayton;21-2;1255;6

7. Duke;20-3;1211;7

8. Florida St.;20-3;1170;8

9. Maryland;19-4;1057;9

10. Seton Hall;18-5;1013;12

11. Auburn;21-2;998;11

12. Kentucky;18-5;853;15

13. Penn St.;18-5;787;22

14. West Virginia;18-5;721;13

15. Villanova;17-6;581;10

16. Colorado;19-5;567;24

17. Oregon;18-6;497;14

18. Marquette;17-6;425;—

19. Butler;18-6;414;19

20. Houston;19-5;402;25

21. Iowa;17-7;374;17

22. Illinois;16-7;235;20

23. Creighton;18-6;213;21

24. Texas Tech;15-8;169;—

25. LSU;17-6;160;18

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News