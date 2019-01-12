Cam Reddish hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to lead No. 1 Duke past No. 13 Florida State 80-78 on Saturday at Tallahassee, Fla.
Reddish caught the ball on the wing off the inbounds pass and made a wide open 3-pointer to ensure Duke (14-1, 3-0 ACC) would win its ninth straight game. He finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting.
Duke played the second half without star freshman Zion Williamson, who left after getting poked in the eye late in the first half. He didn't return and had 11 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.
NO. 3 TENNESSEE 78, FLORIDA 67: At Gainesville, Fla., Grant Williams scored 20 points, Jordan Bowden added 17 off the bench and Tennessee rallied for its 10th consecutive victory. The Volunteers (14-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have their first double-digit winning streak since 2008.
NO. 4 VIRGINIA 63, CLEMSON 43: At Clemson, S.C., Kyle Guy had 13 points, De'Andre Hunter scored 12 and Virginia improved to 15-0.
The Tigers cut a double-digit lead to 29-27 on Marcquise Reed's basket early in the second half. Virginia, though, followed with an 18-5 run where it made five 3-pointers to restore the lead and cruise to its ninth straight victory over the Clemson.
NO. 7 KANSAS 73, BAYLOR 68: At Waco, Texas, Lagerald Vick scored 18 points with six 3-pointers on his 22nd birthday for Kansas.
Vick hit two of his 3s in an 11-3 run in the final 1:44 of the first half for the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) to put them up by 10.
NO. 8 TEXAS TECH 68, TEXAS 62: At Austin, Texas, Matt Mooney scored 22 points to lead Texas Tech over Texas for the first time in Austin since 1996.
Jordan Culver scored 14 points and had seven assists for Texas Tech (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), whose last win in Austin came when both schools were in the old Southwest Conference. The Red Raiders are the only Big 12 team still unbeaten in league play.
NO. 10 NEVADA 74, FRESNO ST. 64: At Fresno, Calif., Caleb Martin scored 27 points, including two free throws with 54.6 seconds remaining, and Nevada held on to win.
Martin also added nine rebounds, and Jordan Caroline had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Wolfpack (16-1, 3-1 Mountain West), which has won two straight since losing at unranked New Mexico on Jan. 5.
Braxton Huggins scored 25 points for Fresno State (12-4, 3-1). Deshon Taylor had 16 points and Nate Grimes added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Local
PARKSIDE 71, WAYNE ST. 67, OT: Chavares Flanigan scored 20 points and Brandon Trimble added 19, including four free throws in the final six seconds of overtime, as the Rangers won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium at Somers.
Parkside (7-7, 5-3 GLIAC) trailed 35-34 at halftime, but took the lead in the second half. The Warriors (3-9, 3-5 GLIAC) came back to tie the game 59-59.
The Rangers outscored Wayne State 12-8 in overtime.
"It was a slugfest," said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. "We didn't have many good offensive performances, but a lot of guys played great defense."
AUGUSTANA 69, CARTHAGE 68: Kienan Baltimore scored 30 points and the Red Men nearly upset the nation's No. 2-ranked team in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Rock Island, Ill.
Carthage (7-9, 2-5 CCIW) led 45-38 at halftime and had a 68-67 lead with six seconds left. But Nolan Ebel scored a lay-up with two seconds left to give the Vikings (15-1, 7-0 CCIW) the win.
