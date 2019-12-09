College men: Buckeyes bounce up to No. 3 in poll

Louisville and Kansas finally provided some consistency to what has been a volatile Top 25 poll this season while perennial blue bloods Michigan State and North Carolina continued to tumble after another wave of defeats.
The Cardinals solidified their place at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday after routing then-No. 4 Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and breezing past Pittsburgh over the past week. The Jayhawks stayed at No. 2 after returning from their Maui Invitaitonal title to thump former Big 12 member Colorado.
“I think it’s two games in a row, where we got stops,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “We didn’t allow second shots. We ran the clock on offense. We got great looks. We got layups, and that’s a killer.”
Ohio State jumped from sixth to third following its 74-49 rout of then-No. 7 North Carolina and a blowout of Penn State. Maryland dropped one spot to fourth despite continuing to pile up wins, while Michigan slid one spot to round out the top five. Juwan Howard’s bunch ran into the Louisville buzzsaw for their first loss of the season.
“There are always areas that you can improve on as a coach,” Howard said. “I’ll go back and look at film and evaluate and see areas we can counteract.”
North Carolina tumbled 10 spots to No. 17 after losses to Ohio State and Virginia.
“This is the most frustrated I’ve ever been,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “I don’t think we’re playing basketball the way that I want us to play and that is probably the most frustrating. Pushing the pace, sharing the ball, competing like crazy — I’ve been very fortunate over the years, find the right buttons to push to get guys to do that and I haven’t found the right buttons to push to get these guys to do it that way.”
The biggest climb this week belonged to Baylor, which jumped seven spots to No. 11 after edging then-No. 12 Arizona 63-58 to run its record to 7-1.
Sixth-ranked Gonzaga, No. 7 Duke and No. 10 Oregon each climbed three spots. Dayton continued its move up the rankings after its run to the Maui Invitational title game, moving up five spots to No. 14. Butler rose six spots to No. 18 after the Bulldogs beat Ole Miss and Florida.
Marquette received 11 votes, fifth-most among teams getting votes.