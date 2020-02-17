College men: Big 12 boasts poll's big dogs

"I think it's a tribute to the players, their belief," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "We've been operating under joy ... (and) focusing one game at a time and we'll keep doing that."

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

San Diego State (26-0) remained the nation's last unbeaten team and was No. 4 in the latest poll, while Dayton (23-2) climbed one spot to fifth after wins over Rhode Island and Massachusetts and a rough week for then-No. 5 Louisville.

Stanford lost to Georgia Tech and Clemson to plummet all the way to No. 11, but they weren't the only ranked team to lose to an unranked foe on Saturday. Auburn fell at Missouri, Seton Hall lost to Providence, Butler lost at Georgetown, Illinois lost at Rutgers, Houston fell at SMU, Texas Tech fell at Oklahoma State and LSU was beaten on the road by Alabama.

Throw in then-No. 14 West Virginia's loss to Baylor and nine ranked teams were beaten. Eight lost to unranked opponents, the most in a single day this season.

"This week wasn't a good week for us," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "The teams we're playing are too together and we're not right now. It's unfortunate, but it happens sometimes and my job is to keep our team on course and get better."

Marquette was ranked 19th, down one from last week's spot at No. 18.