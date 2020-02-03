College men: Bears keep claws on top spot

Atlantic Coast Conference leader Louisville climbed a spot to No. 5, followed by Dayton, Duke, Florida State and Maryland – which jumped six spots to No. 9 after beating Iowa last week for its fourth straight win.

Villanova rounded out the top 10.

Marquette received 31 votes in the poll.

No. 11 Auburn joined the Terrapins as the week’s biggest riser, jumping six spots after beating Kentucky over the weekend for the Tigers’ fourth consecutive victory.

No. 18 LSU also had a significant bump, rising four spots after pushing its winning streak to 10 games.

In all, eight teams moved up in Monday’s poll.

No. 24 Colorado and No. 25 Houston were the week’s biggest sliders, each falling four spots after league losses. Florida State, No. 14 Oregon and 19 Butler each fell three spots, which continued a big slide for the Bulldogs after they were ranked as high as No. 5 in mid-January but have lost four of six.

No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona were this week’s new additions to the poll, though both had been ranked previously. Wichita State (No. 23) and Rutgers (No. 25) fell out of the poll.