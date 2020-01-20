College men: Baylor jumps Zags to give AP poll record-tying seventh No. 1

Louisville, which tasted the top spot earlier this season, jumped five spots to sixth after beating Pittsburgh in overtime and handling the Blue Devils. Dayton was next, followed by Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall to round out the top 10.

Wisconsin received 28 votes, while Marquette got two.

Duke also lost to Clemson earlier in the week, sending coach Mike Krzyzewski's team tumbling five spots.

"We just have to get older," he said after the Blue Devils' 79-73 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. "I'm really up on my team. It's a long journey. I've never told you that we're great. It's a process for us, playing these two teams. Getting beat, we have to learn from it and move on. It's a long journey."

Rutgers bounced back from a loss to Illinois by beating Indiana and Minnesota at home, running their record at the RAC to 13-0 this season — the best start in school history. That was enough to get Rutgers (14-4) into the poll at No. 24 for the first time since the final poll of the 1978-79 season.