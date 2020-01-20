College men: Baylor jumps Zags to give AP poll record-tying seventh No. 1

Baylor and Gonzaga were the only two teams in the top five that took care of business last week.
That doesn't mean they didn't move around, too.
The Bears (15-1) leaped over the Bulldogs and into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday, using wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll, which dates to the 1948-49 season.
Gonzaga (20-1) was merely a victim of its conference schedule. The Bulldogs blew out Santa Clara and BYU, but just enough voters considered those wins to be less impressive than the Bears' perfect Big 12 start. Baylor received 33 first-place votes and had 1,591 points from the 65-member media panel while Gonzaga received 31 first-place votes for 1,588 points.
"It takes a team to win," said Baylor coach Scott Drew, whose team also reached the top of the poll two years ago. "As a coach, you're just really proud when different people step up, especially guys that have been working hard."
Kansas (14-3) rose three spots to No. 3 after victories over Oklahoma and Texas. San Diego State (19-0) remained perfect with wins over Fresno State and Nevada, and Florida State (16-2) barged into the fifth spot after it beat reigning national champion Virginia and survived overtime to best Miami.
Louisville, which tasted the top spot earlier this season, jumped five spots to sixth after beating Pittsburgh in overtime and handling the Blue Devils. Dayton was next, followed by Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall to round out the top 10.
Wisconsin received 28 votes, while Marquette got two.
Duke also lost to Clemson earlier in the week, sending coach Mike Krzyzewski's team tumbling five spots.
"We just have to get older," he said after the Blue Devils' 79-73 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. "I'm really up on my team. It's a long journey. I've never told you that we're great. It's a process for us, playing these two teams. Getting beat, we have to learn from it and move on. It's a long journey."
Rutgers bounced back from a loss to Illinois by beating Indiana and Minnesota at home, running their record at the RAC to 13-0 this season — the best start in school history. That was enough to get Rutgers (14-4) into the poll at No. 24 for the first time since the final poll of the 1978-79 season.
No team has been falling as steadily as Ohio State, which was 9-0, was ranked in the top five and received first-place votes just six weeks ago. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last nine games, and five of their last six, to complete their tumble from the poll. Their lone victory in the last few weeks was against lowly Nebraska.
Note
Marquette senior guard Markus Howard was named Big East Conference player of the week.
Howard averaged 38.5 points, three rebounds and three assists while helping the Golden Eagles to wins over Xavier (85-63) and at Georgetown (84-80).
The senior had 35 points against the Musketeers and 42 points versus the Hoyas, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:21 remaining. Howard leads the nation in scoring with a 28.2 average and owns a 31.7 mark in conference play.