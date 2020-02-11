College men: Baylor closes in on Big 12 record

MaCio Teague scored 11 points, Devonte Bandoo added 10 and No. 1 Baylor defeated Texas 52-45 Monday night at Waco, Texas, for its 21st straight victory — one short of the Big 12 record set by Kansas in 1997.

Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) wrested control with a 13-0 push that put the Bears ahead 42-27 with 9:28 remaining. Five players scored for Baylor during that stretch. Texas helped out with three turnovers and failed to score for a period of 5:06.

Texas (14-10, 4-7) trailed by 16 with less than seven minutes left. Then Coleman and Jones hit consecutive 3-pointers, and Jones made a three-point play and suddenly the Longhorns found themselves down by seven.

But Jared Butler responded by making an open 3-pointer with 4:49 left after Baylor navigated through Texas' defensive press. Baylor led 22-16 after a first half of inept offense.

Matt Coleman led Texas with 11 points, and Andrew Jones scored 10. Texas shot a season low 30.5% from the field.

NO. 7 DUKE 70, NO. 8 FLORIDA ST. 65: At Durham, N.C., Tre Jones had 13 points to help Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance.