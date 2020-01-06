College men basketball for Jan. 7

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Gonzaga (54);16-1;1607;1
2. Duke (9);13-1;1545;2
3. Kansas (2);11-2;1513;3
4. Baylor;11-1;1386;6
5. Auburn;13-0;1317;8
6. Butler;14-1;1181;11
7. San Diego St.;15-0;1130;13
8. Michigan St.;12-3;1129;14
9. Oregon;12-3;1075;4
10. Florida St.;13-2;966;18
11. Ohio St.;11-3;924;5
12. Maryland;12-2;863;15
13. Louisville;11-3;844;7
14. Kentucky;10-3;811;17
15. Dayton;13-2;614;20
16. Villanova;10-3;604;10
17. West Virginia;11-2;599;16
18. Virginia;11-2;556;19
19. Michigan;10-4;502;12
20. Penn St.;12-2;456;21
21. Memphis;12-2;455;9
22. Texas Tech;10-3;287;22
23. Wichita St.;13-1;252;24
24. Arizona;11-3;184;25
25. Colorado;12-3;81;—
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary's (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, N. Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.