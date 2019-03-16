Zion Williamson had 21 points to cap a dominating three-game show at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, helping fifth-ranked Duke beat No. 12 Florida State 73-63 on Saturday night in the championship game at Charlotte, N.C.
RJ Barrett added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Blue Devils (29-5) took control after halftime to add to their conference-record total with their 21st tournament title.
And point guard Tre Jones had his own strong outing, part of Duke's closing act that showed the Blue Devils — with Williamson healthy after missing nearly six full games with a knee sprain — are ready for their NCAA Tournament push.
Mfiondu Kabengele scored 14 points for the Seminoles (27-7). They upset No. 2 Virginia in Friday's semifinals but couldn't recover after falling behind big.
NO. 8 TENNESSEE 82, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 78: At Nashville, Tenn., Lamonte' Turner hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds left and Tennessee rallied to win a Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal.
Tennessee (29-4) trailed by eight with less than three minutes left before rallying to move a step closer to its first SEC Tournament title since 1979. The third-seeded Volunteers will face No. 22 Auburn (25-9) on Sunday.
BIG EAST: At New York, Villanova became the first team to win three consecutive Big East Tournaments, beating Seton Hall 74-72 behind seniors Eric Paschall and Phil Booth and key contributions from freshman Saddiq Bey.
Seton Hall star Myles Powell, guarded closely by Booth, missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that could have won it. Booth was called for traveling as he tried to corral the rebound, however, and the Pirates got one more chance with 0.4 seconds left. Anthony Nelson's long inbounds pass bounced off the backboard and was slapped away by the Wildcats.
BIG 12: At Kansas City, Mo., Lindell Wigginton had 17 points, Marial Shayok had 15 and Michael Jacobson 14 as Iowa State (23-11) beat No. 15 Kansas 78-66 to win the Big 12 Conference tournament.
DIVISION III: Jack Flynn scored 21 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help UW-Oshkosh beat Swarthmore 96-82 in the Division III national title game. Connor Duax scored 16 points and Adam Fravert had 14 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three steals for the Titans (29-3).
