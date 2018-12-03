Nick Ward made all 10 of his shots, scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 90-68 win over No. 18 Iowa on Monday night at East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) trailed for more than six minutes in the first half and were behind by as much as six points before a Ward-led surge gave them a 43-33 lead at halftime.
NO. 4 VIRGINIA 83, MORGAN ST. 45: At Charlottesville, Va., De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 15 points each as Virginia won.
Nine different Cavaliers scored during a 24-6 first-half burst that turned a 23-14 lead into a 47-20 runaway. Virginia (8-0) then kept the defensive clamps on the Bears, who didn't make their third field goal of the second half until 1:57 remained.
Notes
The top four remained unchanged in the men's Associated Poll released Monday, with Gonzaga earning 43 of 64 first-place votes. Kansas had 19, while Duke and Virginia each had one.
No. 5 Michigan jumped Nevada and Tennessee, which checked in at No. 6 and No. 7. Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.
No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 13 Texas Tech made the biggest jumps of the week. The Badgers jumped 10 spots to No. 22, while the Red Raiders moved up seven from No. 20.
• UConn moved up one place to the top spot in the women's poll after beating former No. 1 Notre Dame on Sunday by 18 points. UConn was the unanimous choice from the 31-member national media panel.
The Irish fell to second and were followed by Oregon, Baylor and Louisville. Mississippi State and Maryland stayed at No. 6 and 7 as Oregon State, Tennessee and North Carolina State rounded out the top 10.
