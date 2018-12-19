There was no sugar coating how bad Wednesday’s loss by the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team was. At least for head coach Luke Reigel.
“Worst loss I’ve ever been associated with,” said Reigel after the Rangers led almost the entire game then lost to Arkansas-Fort Smith 72-67 at the Fort Smith Holiday Classic in Arkansas. “We had the game won about five times with a minute and a half left and lost. We’re doing what bad teams do—finding ways to lose.”
The Rangers (3-6) led 40-34 at halftime and 65-58 with less than four minutes left, but allowed a 14-2 run to take the loss.
Adam Bonk scored 20 points for the Rangers, while Joey St. Pierre added 18 points and eight rebounds. Ramar Evans had 11 points and eight assists. Reigel still needs another win to become the team’s all-time winningest coach. He’s tied at 230 with Steve Stephens.
CARTHAGE 88, PSU-HARRISBURG 83: At Miami, Fla., Preston Laketa Preston scored a career-high 28 points as the Red Men improved to 6-6.
Carthage led 49-36 lead at the break and built an 18-point lead in the second half. The Lions cut the lead to the Red Men’s lead to 84-81, but never got any closer.
Top ten
NO. CAROLINA ST. 78, NO. 7 AUBURN 71: At Raleigh, N.C., Markell Johnson had career highs of 27 points and five 3-pointers to help North Carolina State spring the upset. Devon Daniels scored all 15 of his points after halftime for the Wolfpack (10-1).
NO. 3 TENNESSEE 83, SAMFORD 70: At Knoxville, Tenn., Jordan Bone set career highs with 24 points and 11 assists, and as Tennessee (9-1) won its fifth straight.
NO. 5 VIRGINIA 69, SOUTH CAROLINA 52: At Columbia, S.C., Ty Jerome had a season-high 25 points and Virginia remained perfect. Kyle Guy had 18 points for Virginia (10-0).
Women
NO. 1 UCONN 72, OKLAHOMA 63: At Norman, Okla., Napheesa Collier had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and Connecticut (10-0) overcame a 12-point, second-half deficit to win.
NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 94, W. KENTUCKY 53: At South Bend, Ind., Marina Mabrey scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Notre Dame shot a blistering 69.8 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.