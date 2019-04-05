Just about everything Zion Williamson did at Duke created a highlight or headline in a spectacle of a season.
The soaring dunks. The open-court moves more nimble than his 6-foot-7, 285-pound frame should allow. Even the freak occurrence of one of his feet tearing through its shoe in a fall to the court.
Handling all that attention became maybe the biggest lesson for the freshman, who quickly became the face of college basketball and the game's biggest star in years — then fittingly finished as The Associated Press men's player of the year.
Williamson claimed 59 of 64 votes from AP Top 25 voters before the NCAA Tournament in results released Friday.
Freshman teammate RJ Barrett earned two votes as a fellow AP first-team All-American, while Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Murray State's Ja Morant each earned one vote.
• James Palmer of Nebraska scored 21 points, Ahmad Caver of Old Dominion had 12 points, five rebounds and nine assists and the East beat the West 110-105 in the Reese's College All-Star game at Minneapolis.
The East went on a 17-3 run, capped by Georgetown center Jessie Govan's 3-point play, early in the second half to take a 69-61 lead. The East was ahead by 15 points before Chris Clemons of Campbell took over, scoring nine points during a 14-4 run to get the West within 93-88. But the East made seven free throws in the final 1:05 to keep a lead of at least three points the rest of the way.
Caver was named the most valuable player of the East. Matt Morgan of Cornell added 15 points, Devontae Cacok of UNCW had 14 points and College of Charleston forward Jarrell Brantley grabbed 15 rebounds.
• LSU junior guard Skyler Mays says he is planning to leave the Tigers and enter this summer's NBA draft.
Mays started all 35 games for LSU this season, averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.
• Vanderbilt went outside college athletics for its new athletic director a few months ago, and now the Commodores have taken the same tact hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant and former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse as their new men's basketball coach.
Stackhouse will need to revive a program that just went through its worst season ever at 9-23. The Commodores finished on a 20-game skid and became the first Southeastern Conference team to go winless in league play in 65 years.
