West Virginia starters Esa Ahmad and Wes Harris have been dismissed from the team for undisclosed violations of athletic department policies.
The Mountaineers announced the dismissals this week without elaboration.
Ahmad was the team’s third-leading scorer this season at 12 points per game and the third-leading rebounder at 5.8. Harris averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Ahmad is a senior and four-year starter. Harris is a junior in his second year as a starter.
The dismissals come during a tumultuous season for the Mountaineers (10-14, 2-9 Big 12), who are in last place in the league and have lost 10 of their last 12 games.
- Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra sustained an injury to his hand that will require surgery, robbing No. 18 Wildcats of their top backup as they cling to the Big 12 lead.
Diarra has started seven games while appearing in all 23, averaging 6.3 points and 25 minutes per game. He scored in double figures in each of his last four games, including 11 crucial points to help lift the Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 Big 12) to their first win over rival Kansas in nine tries.
- Suspended Wyoming basketball player Ny Redding has pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges.
Court documents say the charges stem from a December incident at a Laramie bar in which Redding is accused of striking a female student, leaving her unconscious, and swinging at a another female student, hitting her in the nose.
- Georgia landed a rare top national recruit when shooting guard Anthony Edwards decided to stay close to home. Edwards made the announcement at Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta on Monday, noting first-year coach Tom Crean coached his favorite players — Dwyane Wade at Marquette and Victor Oladipo at Indiana.
The No. 2 prospect by the 247 Sports composite ranking also considered Kentucky, Florida State and North Carolina. He’ll attempt to help Crean turn around a program that’s been mired in losing seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.