Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has a broken nose that is not expected to keep him out of the season-opening game.

Kithier was injured by an inadvertent elbow at practice. He has been cleared to practice and play in games.

The top-ranked Spartans face No. 2 Kentucky on Tuesday in New York. Kithier is a candidate to start at forward. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds while he was used sparingly in 31 games last season.

  • Clemson said the NCAA has granted a waiver to Texas Tech basketball transfer Khavon Moore, making the 6-foot-8 sophomore immediately eligible to play with the Tigers.
Moore, from Macon, Georgia, played in only one game for the Red Raiders due to injury. He enrolled at Clemson this past May and has practiced with the team, including playing in the Tigers run to the gold medal at the World University Games this summer.

  • UConn freshman forward Richie Springs will sit out this season after being declared academically ineligible by the NCAA.

Springs is a 6-foot-9 power forward from Brooklyn. He graduated this spring from the MacDuffie School in Granby, Massachusetts. The 18-year-old made the decision in August to forgo his planned postgraduate year and enroll at UConn this fall.

