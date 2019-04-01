Kentucky has agreed to a long-term contract with coach John Calipari that will allow him to finish his career with the Wildcats.
Calipari’s current deal was amended in March 2017 to run through the 2023-24 season, with a base annual salary of $8 million plus incentives. Men’s basketball spokesman Eric Lindsey confirmed Monday via text to The Associated Press that the school reached a new deal with the Hall of Fame coach but did not provide details.
The 60-year-old Calipari tweeted last month that his “plan and desire” was to retire at Kentucky. He is 305-71 in 10 seasons with Kentucky and won the 2012 NCAA championship in four Final Four appearances.
The Wildcats, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, lost the Midwest Region final 77-71 in overtime on Sunday to third-seeded Auburn to finish the season 30-7.
- Rick Byrd, ranked 12th all-time among Division I head coaches with 805 career victories, is retiring after 33 years coaching the Belmont Bruins. He led Belmont’s transition from an NAIA program to NCAA Division I where he led the Bruins to eight NCAA Tournaments in the last 14 years, including last month with the program’s first at-large berth.
- Michigan State’s dramatic NCAA Tournament victory over Duke drew a 10.5 television rating, the highest for a late Sunday regional final in 14 years.
CBS Sports and Turner Sports say Nielsen ratings for the entire tournament are up 8% from last year at 6.7, heading into Saturday’s Final Four.
