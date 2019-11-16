College hoops: No. 7 Maryland stays tough at home

Darryl Morsell led a balanced attack with 14 points, and No. 7 Maryland used a strong defensive effort to power past Oakland 80-50 Saturday at College Park, Md.
Anthony Cowan Jr. contributed 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Terrapins, Aaron Wiggins scored 10 and Jalen Smith added eight points and seven rebounds.
After opening with lopsided victories at home against Holy Cross and Rhode Island, Maryland is off a 3-0 start for the sixth year in a row. The Terps are 33-6 at home over the past two-plus seasons.
Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (3-2) with 18 points. The Golden Grizzlies shot 36.5%, were outrebounded 40-30 and went 6 for 15 at the foul line.
“With two minutes to go in the first half it’s a two-point game we’re at the free throw line and we have completely controlled tempo,” coach Greg Kampe said.
NO. 9 VIRGINIA 60, COLUMBIA 42: At Charlottesville, Va., Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff scored 13 points each for Virginia.
Kihei Clark added 10 points for the Cavaliers (3-0), who led 31-17 at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the second half. Walk-on Chase Coleman and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro each scored the first points of their college careers late in the game.
Mike Smith scored 16 points to lead the Lions (1-3), whose point total was the highest Virginia has allowed this season. The Lions finished 16 of 56 from the field (28.6 %) and were 4 for 11 from 3-point territory.
NO. 10 VILLANOVA 78, OHIO 54: At Philadelphia, Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and Justin Moore added 18 to lead Villanova.
Villanova (2-1) broke the game open with a 27-4 run in the final 6:36 of the half, turning a one-point deficit into a 43-21 lead. Bey and Moore combined for 9-for-12 shooting and 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line for 26 points.
The Wildcats finished 14 of 31 from long range. Ohio shot 3 of 20, with its first conversion from Ben Vander Plas three minutes into the second half.
Vander Plas led the Bobcats (3-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jason Preston added 16 points and eight assists.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Colin Gillespie scored 10 points for Villanova.