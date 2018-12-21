Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura each scored 23 points as No. 8 Gonzaga routed Denver 101-40 on Friday night at Spokane, Wash.
Corey Kispert added 13 points and Zach Norvell Jr. scored 12 for Gonzaga (11-2), which is 13-0 all-time against current members of the Summit League.
Troy Stewart-Miller scored 10 points for undermanned Denver (5-9), which couldn't handle Gonzaga's size and speed.
Hachmiura sank all nine of his field goal attempts and Clarke made 10 of 12 as Gonzaga shot 68 percent to overwhelm the Pioneers, who shot just 24.6 percent.
NO. 10 MICHIGAN ST. 99, OAKLAND 69: At East Lansing, Mich., Cassius Winston scored a season-high 26 points, leading Michigan State.
The Spartans (10-2) have won five straight. The Golden Grizzlies (4-9) dropped their fourth game in a row.
Michigan State's Nick Ward had 14 points in 20 minutes, limited by foul trouble. Joshua Langford started slow offensively and finished with 12 points for the Spartans.
Women
NO. 7 OREGON 115, UC IRVINE 69: At Eugene, Ore., Ruthy Hebard scored 23 points on 11-for-12 shooting and had 15 rebounds, and Sabrina Ionescu added her NCAA-record 14th triple-double for Oregon.
A day after setting the triple-double mark, Ionescu grabbed her 10th rebound in the fourth quarter to complete the triple-double. She also had 13 points and 14 assists.
Hebard had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. She made her first six shots for 19 consecutive field goals over her last three games. The Ducks (11-1), the nation's top scoring team, matched their season high for points while shooting 64.9 percent. Satou Sabally led the Ducks with 27 points, Erin Boley added 17, and Maite Cazorla had 13.
Jordan Sanders led UC Irvine (9-2) with 15 points.
NO. 8 STANFORD 62, BUFFALO 55: At Amherst, N.Y., Alanna Smith scored 30 points and Stanford pulled away in a homecoming for Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer.
VanDerveer played her final two high school seasons at Buffalo Seminary.
Nadia Fingall scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter for Stanford (8-1). Cierra Dillard scored 21 points for Buffalo (7-3). The Bulls had won 14 in a row at home.
NO. 9 TENNESSEE 80, EASTERN TENN. ST. 61: At Knoxville, Tenn., Meme Jackson scored 23 points and shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range and Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season. Tennessee (9-1) was playing three nights after falling 95-85 at home to No. 8 Stanford.
NO. 10 NO. CAROLINA ST. 78, TENN.-CHATTANOOGA 58: At Chattanooga, Tenn., freshman Elissa scored 18 points as North Carolina State started fast and cruised. Cunane was 7 for 9 from the field to help the Wolfpack improve to 12-0.
