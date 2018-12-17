Isabelle Spingola scored all 24 of her points in the second half on eight 3-pointers, Allazia Blockton added 20 points to lead No. 19 Marquette to a 90-43 win over Binghamton at Milwaukee.
Marquette (9-2) led 24-11 after the first quarter, with 12 points from Blockton, and opened the second on an 8-0 run for a 32-11 lead. Blockton scored 16 points in the half and Natisha Hiedeman added 10 as Marquette led 43-24. The Golden Eagles outscored Binghamton 28-9 in the third quarter and 22-7 in the fourth.
Spingola was 8 of 10 from distance to tie the school record for makes with Hiedeman and Marquette made 14 3-pointers to tie the program record set in 1993.
Binghamton (5-7) lost at Notre Dame 103-53 last Sunday. Rebecca Carmody, Binghamton's leading scorer, was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting against Marquette.
Men
NO. 11 FLORIDA ST. 85, SE MISSOURI 68: At Tallahassee, Fla., Trent Forrest scored a career high 23 points and freshman Devin Vassell added 16 points as Florida State overcame a sluggish first half to win.
Forrest shot 8 for 12 from the floor, and had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists to help the Seminoles (9-1) win their fourth straight.
Florida State secured its 30th straight non-conference home win. Nebraska is the last non-conference team to defeat the Seminoles, 70-65 on Dec. 1, 2014.
Ledarrius Brewer scored 16 points and Skyler Hogan added 14 points for Southeast Missouri (5-7).
Local
EASTERN CONNECTICUT ST. 78, CARTHAGE 71: At Miami Shores, Fla., Carthage opened its trip down south on a losing note.
The loss dropped the Red Men to 5-6 on the season, while the Warriors improve to 7-2 with the win.
"Very physical game with not many free throws attempted," said Carthage head coach Bosko Djurickovic. "Give Eastern a lot of credit, they are a very good and balanced team who won 26 games last year and have a couple guys can really make plays. This was a similar game to the Illinois Wesleyan one, where I felt we led for a majority of the game and didn't finish. We need to closeout games better moving forward."
The Red Men led 22-10 in the first half after a 12-2 run. The Warriors answered from long distance, making 9 of 22 three-point attempts, to cut the Carthage lead to 40-37 at halftime.
In the second half, the Red Men went cold, and the Warriors went on a 10-0 run. Jordan Kedrowski led Carthage with 20 points, while Kienan Baltimore and Preston Laketa each added 14.
