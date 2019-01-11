Natisha Hiedeman scored 24 points on Friday to lead No. 15 Marquette past Villanova 91-55 at Villanova, Pa.

Danielle King made all eight shots to finish with 17 points and Erika Davenport had 16 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double for the Golden Eagles (13-3, 4-0 Big East).

Mary Gedaka had 14 points and Kelly Jekot 13 for Villanova (10-5, 2-3). The Wildcats trailed 21-19 after the first quarter but were held to five points in the second quarter. Marquette led 47-24 at halftime.

Hiedeman went 7 of 14 from the field and 6 of 6 from the line. Marquette shot 50 percent from the field and scored 31 points off fast breaks.

Top ten

NO. 6 STANFORD 72, NO. 19 ARIZONA ST. 65: At Tempe, Ariz., Alanna Smith scored 25 points and DiJonai Carrington hit a momentum-changing half-court shot to end the third quarter to help Stanford win.

Stanford (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) dominated the first half to lead by 12 before Arizona State (11-4, 2-2) charged back in the third quarter.

The Sun Devils pulled within 48-47, but Carrington buried a half-court shot at the buzzer to kick off a 9-0 Cardinal run. She finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 10 OREGON ST. 83, UCLA 73: At Los Angeles, Destiny Slocum scored 22 points, Mikayla Pivec added 21 and Oregon State pulled away in the fourth quarter to win its fifth consecutive game.

