Natisha Hiedeman scored 24 points on Friday to lead No. 15 Marquette past Villanova 91-55 at Villanova, Pa.
Danielle King made all eight shots to finish with 17 points and Erika Davenport had 16 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double for the Golden Eagles (13-3, 4-0 Big East).
Mary Gedaka had 14 points and Kelly Jekot 13 for Villanova (10-5, 2-3). The Wildcats trailed 21-19 after the first quarter but were held to five points in the second quarter. Marquette led 47-24 at halftime.
Hiedeman went 7 of 14 from the field and 6 of 6 from the line. Marquette shot 50 percent from the field and scored 31 points off fast breaks.
Top ten
NO. 6 STANFORD 72, NO. 19 ARIZONA ST. 65: At Tempe, Ariz., Alanna Smith scored 25 points and DiJonai Carrington hit a momentum-changing half-court shot to end the third quarter to help Stanford win.
Stanford (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) dominated the first half to lead by 12 before Arizona State (11-4, 2-2) charged back in the third quarter.
The Sun Devils pulled within 48-47, but Carrington buried a half-court shot at the buzzer to kick off a 9-0 Cardinal run. She finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
NO. 10 OREGON ST. 83, UCLA 73: At Los Angeles, Destiny Slocum scored 22 points, Mikayla Pivec added 21 and Oregon State pulled away in the fourth quarter to win its fifth consecutive game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.