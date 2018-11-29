Playing in its first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game, the UW-Parkside men's basketball team started strong, but couldn't close the deal Thursday night.
The Rangers led Grand Valley State 44-43 at halftime, but struggled to stop the Lakers in the second half and lost 88-77.
It was the team's first GLIAC game since joining the conference last July after leaving the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
"With the young team we have. we're going to be in a lot of tight games and we need to find ways to finish off games," said Rangers head coach Luke Reigel. "We have been right there in all of our games."
In the first half, Parkside (1-3, 0-1 GLIAC) moved the ball well and shot well, Reigel said.
But in the second half, the Rangers defense faltered. "We couldn't get any stops," Reigel said. Parkside trimmed the Lakers' lead to four points with four minutes left, but got no closer.
Adam Bonk led the Rangers with 18 points, while Linwood Lee came off the bench to score 16 and freshman Brandon Trimble added 10 points. Chavares Flanigan scored 15 and had eight assists.
Women
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 105, NO. 14 IOWA 71: At South Bend, Ind., Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and her fellow starters all finished in double figures as Notre Dame routed Iowa.
The game was the final tuneup for the Irish (7-0) before their showdown with No. 2 UConn on Sunday afternoon.
Ogunbowale was 13-of-21 from the field. Brianna Turner added 14 points and 11 rebounds while Marina Mabrey had 18 points in her second game after missing the first five contests with a quad injury.
Megan Gustafson scored 26 points, Tania Davis had 15 and Hannah Stewart 12 for Iowa (4-2), which was outrebounded 48-36 by Notre Dame and committed 18 turnovers.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 85, NEBRASKA 68: At Louisville, Ky., Asia Durr scored 25 points to lead Louisville to a win in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.
Playing a team that has four starters returning from an NCAA Tournament trip last season, the Cardinals (7-0) never really dominated in the first three quarters, but they weren't really threatened either. After the first quarter, the Huskers (2-4) never got closer than five points to the Cardinals, and that came with 6:30 left in the first half.
The Cardinals led by as 24 points in the final period. Durr, a senior guard and national player of the year candidate, didn't just provide a scoring punch. She added a career-high eight assists before leaving the game with 3:21 left. Five of those came in the final quarter.
Sam Fuehring added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville, while Arica Carter pitched in 12 points.
NO. 7 MARYLAND 67, GEORGIA TECH 54: At College Park, Md., Kaila Charles scored 23 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that carried Maryland past Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Up 38-18 at halftime, the Terrapins (7-0) battled through a miserable third quarter that enabled the Yellow Jackets to close to 47-46 with 9 minutes left. Charles then rattled off 11 straight points to blunt the comeback.
Charles began her personal 11-0 run with a three-point play and followed by a jump shot. The 6-foot-1 guard then made two free throws, a runner in the lane and two more foul shots for a 58-46 lead with 5:53 remaining.
Local
GRAND VALLEY ST. 67, PARKSIDE 50: The Rangers led 26-21 at halftime, but couldn't spring the upset in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss at the DeSimone Gymnasium at Somers.
Parkside (1-4, 0-1 GLIAC) was out-scored 46-24 in the second half by the No. 16 Lakers. Blair Arthur led the way for the Rangers with 18 points and seven rebounds. Caroline Rahkonen added 13 points.
It was first-ever game in the GLIAC for Parkside, which joined the league last July.
