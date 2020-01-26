College for Jan. 27

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 88, GEORGIA 53: Aliyah Boston scored 15 points and No. 1 South Carolina rode an overwhelming opening period to its 13th consecutive win, beating Georgia 88-53 on Sunday at Athens, Ga.

Destanni Henderson had 14 points for South Carolina (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference). Boston had four of the Gamecocks' 11 steals. Tyasha Harris added 13 points and seven assists.

Stephanie Paul led Georgia (12-8, 3-4) with 13 points.

NO. 6 STANFORD 82, UTAH 49: At Stanford, freshman Francesca Belibi scored a season-best 20 points to go with eight rebounds, and Stanford beat Utah 82-49 on Sunday to run its home winning streak at Maples Pavilion to 16 games dating to last season.

Fellow freshman Hannah Jump added 14 points as four others scored in double figures for the Cardinal (18-2, 7-1 Pac-12), who made 5 of 12 3-pointers in their decisive third quarter that put them ahead 55-38 going into the final 10 minutes. Stanford then shot 12 for 16 in the fourth.

Kemery Martin scored 13 points as the cold-shooting Utes (10-9, 3-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped. Utah went 4 for 15 in the fourth, including 2 of 10 on 3s.

