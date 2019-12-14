College football: Whitewater headed to Division III title game

Max Meylor passed for 188 yards and a touchdown and ran for 85 yards and a score to help Wisconsin-Whitewater beat St. John’s (Minn.) 35-32 in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III playoffs on Saturday at Whitewater.
Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1) will face North Central (Ill.) in the championship on Friday night.
Meylor led the Warhawks on a 46-yard drive that used 5:33 and was capped by Wojciech Gasienica’s 37-yard field goal for a 35-32 lead with 2:10 remaining. On the Johnnies (12-2) first play of the ensuing possession, Jackson Erdmann’s pass was intercepted by Matt Anderson. Alex Peete converted a second-and-7 with a 16-yard rush to allow Wisconsin-Whitewater to run out the clock.
St. John’s tied it at 32 on Kai Barber’s 1-yard TD run and Erdmann’s pass to Ravi Alston for the two-point conversion with 7:43 left.
Erdmann finished with 342 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception for the Johnnies.
In the other semifinal, Broc Rutter threw for five touchdowns — four to Andrew Kamienski — and North Central (IL) dismantled Muhlenberg 45-14 at Allentown, Pa.
Defensively, North Central (13-1) came up with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery and the Cardinals were never challenged.
NAVY 31, ARMY 7: Navy used a trick play to help reverse a rare losing streak against Army and Malcolm Perry ran for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns in front of President Donald Trump in the No. 21 Mids’ victory at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Navy (9-2) won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the 16th time and snapped a three-game losing streak to Army in the 120th game between the service academies.
Navy leads the series 61-52-7. The Black Knights (5-8) were trying to win four straight games in the Army-Navy series for the first time since 1993 to 1996.
Perry, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior quarterback, ran for a 55-yard TD in the first half, added a 44-yard scamper and set Navy season records in yards rushing and total 100-yard games.
He also took a snap at the 1-yard line, ran to his left and handed off the ball to receiver Chance Warren who threw to Jamale Carothers for the score and a 14-7 lead. It was Navy’s only yard passing of the game.
Perry was the game’s MVP.