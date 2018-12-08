The UW-Whitewater football team saw its 2018 season come to an end on Saturday afternoon, falling 31-14 to Mary Hardin-Baylor in a NCAA Division III semifinal at Crusader Stadium in Belton, Texas.
The No. 5 ranked Warhawks finished 13-1.
Junior running back Ronny Ponick led the Whitewater offense with 14 carries for 70 yards and a one-yard touchdown run with 5:47 to play in the fourth quarter that brought the team within 10 points.
The Crusaders (14-0), who advance to face No. 1 Mount Union (Ohio) in Friday’s Stagg Bowl national championship game, converted a crucial third-and-eight on their way to a game-clinching touchdown with 2:33 remaining in the contest.
Whitewater senior quarterback Cole Wilber finished his Warhawk career with 107 yards and a 2-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Bryce Bellefeuille in the third quarter that put Whitewater on the board.
Junior linebacker Matt Anderson posted a team-best 13 tackles, including 2½ for a loss and a sack. Junior linebacker Jacob Erbs tallied 11 tackles, and senior linebacker Bryce Leszczynski collected 10 tackles and an interception that he returned for 64 yards in the third quarter.
NO. 22 ARMY 17, NAVY 10: At Philadelphia, Army recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter, Kelvin Hopkins Jr. had two rushing touchdowns and the Black Knights won its third straight game in the series.
President Donald Trump attended the 119th game between the rivals and flipped the coin before spending a half on each side in a show of impartiality. No matter his view, Army (10-2) always had the edge.
Army retained the CIC Trophy — awarded to the team with the best record in games among the three service academies — after winning it for the first time in 22 years last season and snuffed a late Navy (3-10) rally to retain possession of the patriotic prize.
With Navy down 10-7, quarterback Zach Abey lost a fumble on fourth-and-12 deep in its own territory. Hopkins would score on a 1-yard run to make it 17-7 and give Army the cushion it needed to win in front of 66,729 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.
In a series steeped in tradition — the “March On” and drumline battles, among them — perhaps none is more engrained than the running game. Last year’s game had a combined three pass attempts and quarterbacks for each team are usually the leading rushers.
But Army and Navy passed on the rush and tried to throw, with mixed results. Army safety Jaylon McClinton had an interception in the first half. Army also dropped a key third-down pass that led to John Abercrombie’s missed 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.
