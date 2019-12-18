College football: UW-Whitewater playing for NCAA Division III title

Whitewater has a balanced offensive attack, with the ground game led by running backs Alex Peete and Jarrod Ware, Division III first-team All-American guard Quinn Meinerz and senior offensive tackle Matthew Saager of Lodi.

Saager, senior defensive back Jacob Frey and senior linebacker Matt Anderson were named first-team Division III academic All-Americans, with Anderson chosen as the academic All-American of the Year.

Ware was sidelined by injury during last week’s game and his status is uncertain for Friday, Bullis said.

Meylor wound up carrying the ball six times against the Johnnies, including his 38-yard touchdown run that gave the Warhawks a 32-24 lead.

“I could either hand off or run, maybe throw, but I saw I had green grass in front of me and I just took it,” Meylor said.

Bullis said he knew after preseason camp that the Warhawks had two good quarterbacks in Oles and Meylor. Oles began the season as the starter.

“The thing that is beautiful to me about Zach and Max is they help each other,” Bullis said. “So many times in life, people compete against each other and they think that means it should be a problem. But it’s never been a problem for them. Zach had the nod during a large portion of our regular season.

“But Max came to work every day, made himself better, worked at his craft. (He) helped Zach on the sideline, helped him in practice. There is a brotherhood between those two that is very special. Now Zach does the same thing for Max. They both developed each other. They are great role models for our team and for our players that are competing for jobs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0