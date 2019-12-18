College football: UW-Whitewater playing for NCAA Division III title

WHITEWATER — Each week, UW-Whitewater football coach Kevin Bullis has witnessed substantial improvement from junior quarterback Max Meylor.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Meylor believes the reason for his progress can be attributed to his comfort level. He’s turned back the clock, rekindling successful prep days playing for the Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team.
“I just have got more comfortable these past four games,” Meylor said. “I go back to how I played in high school and think how comfortable and easy that was — to try to slow down the brain. Now things are starting to click. You have a couple games under the belt and it just feels natural now.”
Meylor was Whitewater’s backup but spelled Zach Oles during regular-season games. After Whitewater lost to UW-Oshkosh in the regular-season finale, Meylor was elevated to starter prior to the Warhawks’ NCAA Division III postseason opener.
Four playoff victories later, Meylor leads the seventh-ranked Warhawks (13-1) into the NCAA Division III title game, the Stagg Bowl.
Whitewater will meet fifth–ranked North Central (13-1) of Naperville, Illinois at 7 p.m. Friday in Shenandoah, Texas.
It will be Whitewater’s 10th trip to the final in the past 15 years; North Central makes its first title game appearance.
“The game is not too big for Max,” Bullis said. “I think it goes back to him playing in state basketball tournaments and state football in high school. He just loves to play the game and looks forward to his opportunities.”
Meylor, who has completed 58.8% of his passes while playing in 11 games, comes off a strong performance in Whitewater’s 35-32 semifinal victory over St. John’s (Minnesota) last Saturday. He had a team-high 85 yards rushing and threw for one touchdown and ran for another score.
“It will start to sink in that we will be on the national stage, (on) ESPN,” said Meylor, who transferred to Whitewater after two seasons at Division II Lindenwood University in Missouri. “It will be really exciting.”
Whitewater will make its most recent appearance in the title game since winning the championship in 2014 — which was the Warhawks’ sixth championship in an eight-year span. Bullis has Stagg Bowl experience as a Warhawks’ assistant but makes his first trip in five years as the head coach. Whitewater reached the semifinals last year.
“It means a lot, especially after last year coming up a game short,” said J.T. Parish, a junior starting wide receiver from Cambridge. “It’s another step in the process of winning the whole thing. Our goal is not done. We are a step closer.”
The 6-2, 210-pound Parish, who caught three passes for 32 yards against St. John’s, has 29 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns this season. That ranks third on the team behind leader Ryan Wisniewski (55 receptions, 666 yards, five touchdowns) and Derek Kumerow (39 receptions, 456 yards, five touchdowns), brother of Green Bay Packers’ receiver Jake Kumerow.
Meylor has run for four touchdowns and thrown for 988 yards and 10 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
“We all have our parts in the offense,” Parish said. “We trust the game plan. … We all trust each other to make plays. We want to keep it rolling.”
Meylor and Parish — who competed in football, basketball, baseball and track and field at Cambridge — didn’t know each other well in high school, acquainted primarily through prep basketball and football all-star games, Parish said. But now they are friends and housemates, and have established a solid connection in the passing game.
“We’re tight,” Meylor said.
Said Parish: “It’s been cool getting to know him.”
The Warhawks have four Racine County players, all sophomores: defensive lineman Adam Braley from Union Grove, running back Jaylon Edmonson from Case, defensive back Matt Nelson from Union Grove and linebacker Aaron Sturdevant from Burlington.
Edmonson has been the most productive. In all games, he has rushed for 67 yards on 16 carries, scored a touchdown, caught a pass for 35 yards and a score. On defense, Sturdevant has been in 12 games and has made 21 tackles, has 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception. Braley has appeared in six games and has made two tackles.
Whitewater has a balanced offensive attack, with the ground game led by running backs Alex Peete and Jarrod Ware, Division III first-team All-American guard Quinn Meinerz and senior offensive tackle Matthew Saager of Lodi.
Saager, senior defensive back Jacob Frey and senior linebacker Matt Anderson were named first-team Division III academic All-Americans, with Anderson chosen as the academic All-American of the Year.
Ware was sidelined by injury during last week’s game and his status is uncertain for Friday, Bullis said.
Meylor wound up carrying the ball six times against the Johnnies, including his 38-yard touchdown run that gave the Warhawks a 32-24 lead.
“I could either hand off or run, maybe throw, but I saw I had green grass in front of me and I just took it,” Meylor said.
Bullis said he knew after preseason camp that the Warhawks had two good quarterbacks in Oles and Meylor. Oles began the season as the starter.
“The thing that is beautiful to me about Zach and Max is they help each other,” Bullis said. “So many times in life, people compete against each other and they think that means it should be a problem. But it’s never been a problem for them. Zach had the nod during a large portion of our regular season.
“But Max came to work every day, made himself better, worked at his craft. (He) helped Zach on the sideline, helped him in practice. There is a brotherhood between those two that is very special. Now Zach does the same thing for Max. They both developed each other. They are great role models for our team and for our players that are competing for jobs.”