College football: Unbeaten Buckeyes surge to division title

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten East title Saturday, surviving its first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State at Columbus, Ohio.
The Buckeyes held on after Penn State (9-2, 7-2 Big Ten) took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back into the game in the third quarter after trailing 21-0. This was a far different scenario for Ohio State, which blew out its first 10 opponents.
The Buckeyes (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten) were clinging to a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Justin Fields threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave to create some space.
The Ohio State defense, with Chase Young back from a two-game suspension, then shut down two late Penn State drives on fourth down. The last drive included back-to-back sacks of backup quarterback Will Levis by Young and linebacker Baron Browning.
Fields fumbled away the ball twice, once as he was crossing the goal line for an apparent touchdown. But he got critical yards on the ground, rushing for 68 yards on 21 carries and threw beautiful second half touchdown passes to K.J. Hill and Olave.
Dobbins was responsible for both first-half touchdowns, a 4-yard plunge in the first quarter and a 2-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 2 minutes left in the half. He finished the first half with 89 rushing yards.
With three sacks, Young now has 16.5 for the season.
NO. 11 MINNESOTA 38, NORTHWESTERN 22: At Evanstob, Ill., Tanner Morgan led Minnesota to scores on its first three possessions and finished with four touchdown passes, and the Gophers bounced back from their first loss of the season.
The Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP), who lost at Iowa last week, strengthened their grip on first place in the West Division and clinched their sixth season with 10 or more wins.
Morgan threw three TD passes to Rashod Bateman and one to Tyler Johnson against Northwestern (2-9, 0-8).
With quarterback Aidan Smith sidelined (hand), Northwestern turned to Hunter Johnson, who hadn’t started since the season opener. Andrew Marty entered early in the second quarter after Johnson went 0 for 2 and was sacked three times. Marty threw a TD pass to Jace James and ran for two scores.
NO. 19 IOWA 19, ILLINOIS 10: At Iowa City, Iowa, Nate Stanley threw for 308 yards and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals to set a new Big Ten single-season mark for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes also forced three turnovers against the team that came into the game leading the nation in turnover margin. But quarterback Brandon Peters was intercepted twice and lost a fourth-quarter fumble as the Fighting Illini (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.
Iowa opened the game with a touchdown for the second consecutive week when Tyler Goodson scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead. Illinois tied the game when Peters threw a 31-yard pass to Donny Navarro later in the first quarter.
MICHIGAN ST. 27, RUTGERS 0: At Piscataway, N.J., Cody White had career-highs with 11 receptions and three touchdowns and Michigan State kept its postseason bowl hopes alive by snapping a five-game losing streak.
White, who entered with two touchdown catches this season, caught scoring passes of 21, 16 and 7 yards from Brian Lewerke as the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) sent the Scarlet Knights (2-9, 0-8) to their 20th straight conference loss.
Lewerke was 21 of 30 for 239 yards, Elijah Collins rushed for 109 yards and Matt Coghlin hit field goals of 46 and 36 yards as Michigan State posted its first shutout since beating Rutgers 49-0 in 2016.
Michigan State can qualify for its 12th bowl game in coach Mark Dantonio's 13 seasons with a win at home over Maryland next weekend.
Top 25
NO. 5 ALABAMA 66, WESTERN CAROLINA 3: At Tuscaloosa, Ala., Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half and Alabama began life without Tua Tagovailoa with a romp.
With Tagovailoa watching much of the game from a cart behind the bench, the Crimson Tide (10-1) treated its injured quarterback to a one-sided show against the Catamounts (3-9).
Alabama forced five turnovers, including Xavier McKinney’s 81-yard interception return for a touchdown, and got big plays from Jones and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.
Jones completed 10 of 12 passes with only one attempt after halftime in his second career start. Smith had four catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yarder when he juked a defender before sprinting to the end zone. Waddle produced 101 yards and took a screen 54 yards for a touchdown, then returned a punt 49 yards to near the goal line on his next touch.
NO. 16 AUBURN 52, SAMFORD 0: At Auburn, Ala., Auburn’s defense held Samford to 114 yards and forced four turnovers, JaTarvious Whitlow scored twice, and the Tigers tuned up for the Iron Bowl with a win at rain-drenched Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn forced and recovered a fumble on a fourth-and-4 on Samford’s opening drive, the first of three turnovers and a trio of three-and-outs across Samford’s first six possessions.
For the game, the Tigers also had 13 tackles for loss and held Samford to 2 yards per play, 2 of 13 on third down as Auburn’s defensive starters were benched a few minutes into the third quarter.
Whitlow and D.J. Williams accounted for 130 yards from scrimmage in the first half and Williams added his second touchdown of the season in the third quarter.
NO. 22 OKLAHOMA ST. 20, WEST VIRGINIA 13: At Morgantown, W.Va., Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes in his first start, Chuba Hubbard surpassed 100 yards rushing for the ninth consecutive game for Oklahoma State.
Brown and national rushing leader Hubbard generated just enough offense for the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3 Big 12, No. 21 CFP), who won their fourth straight.
Hubbard ran 26 times for 106 yards, far below his 173-yard average, but he showed off his receiving skills.
He took a screen pass and ran 46 yards to set up Oklahoma State’s first touchdown. Hubbard finished with seven catches for 88 yards, both career highs. Hubbard entered the game with 82 receiving yards all season and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had emphasized earlier in the week he didn’t throw to Hubbard that often out of fear of injury.
Division III playoffs
UW-Whitewater defeated Monmouth, Ill. 35-10 on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, while UW-Oshkosh blew a 31-7 halftime lead and lost to Central, Iowa, 38-37 in overtime.
Whitewater (10-1) will play Wartburg next week. Wartburg (10-1) beat Hope 41-3 on Saturday.
Oshkosh (8-2) led 31-7 before Central scored 24 straight points to send the game into overtime. Central scored a touchdown and kicked and extra point. The Titans also scored, but failed on a potential game-winning two-point conversion.
Note
Protesters wearing the colors of both Harvard and Yale staged a sit-in at midfield of Yale Bowl during halftime of the 136th edition of the annual football rivalry known as The Game at New Haven, Conn. Most left after about an hour when they were escorted off by police; a handful who remained were told by police they were under arrest.
A few dozen protesters initially trickled onto the field as the Yale band finished performing its halftime routine. They held up banners asking the schools’ presidents to divest from the fossil fuel industry, while other signs raised issues of Puerto Rican debt and the treatment of the Uighurs.