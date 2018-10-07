AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (59);6-0;1522;1

2. Georgia;6-0;1426;2

3. Ohio St. (1);6-0;1420;3

4. Clemson (1);6-0;1331;4

5. Notre Dame;6-0;1315;6

6. West Virginia;5-0;1174;9

7. Washington;5-1;1098;10

8. Penn St.;4-1;1097;11

9. Texas;5-1;956;19

10. UCF;5-0;917;12

11. Oklahoma;5-1;879;7

12. Michigan;5-1;875;15

13. LSU;5-1;794;5

14. Florida;5-1;719;22

15. Wisconsin;4-1;710;16

16. Miami;5-1;591;17

17. Oregon;4-1;505;18

18. Kentucky;5-1;485;13

19. Colorado;5-0;419;21

20. NC State;5-0;342;23

21. Auburn;4-2;335;8

22. Texas A&M;4-2;257;NR

23. South Florida;5-0;144;NR

24. Mississippi St.;4-2;136;NR

25. Cincinnati;6-0;114;NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.

