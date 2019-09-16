The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Clemson (57);3-0;1545;1

2. Alabama (5);3-0;1488;2

3. Georgia;3-0;1386;3

4. LSU;3-0;1339;4

5. Oklahoma;3-0;1310;5

6. Ohio St.;3-0;1292;6

7. Notre Dame;2-0;1099;7

8. Auburn;3-0;1079;8

9. Florida;3-0;959;9

10. Utah;3-0;929;11

11. Michigan;2-0;917;10

12. Texas;2-1;888;12

13. Penn St.;3-0;726;13

13. Wisconsin;2-0;726;14

15. UCF;3-0;703;17

16. Oregon;2-1;670;15

17. Texas A&M;2-1;665;16

18. Iowa;3-0;539;19

19. Washington St.;3-0;452;20

20. Boise St.;3-0;277;22

21. Virginia;3-0;252;25

22. Washington;2-1;183;23

23. California;3-0;164;NR

24. Arizona St.;3-0;156;NR

25. TCU;2-0;104;NR

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 91, Oklahoma St. 51, Army 50, Michigan St. 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Iowa St. 7, Temple 7, Mississippi St. 4, Appalachian St. 2, Minnesota 1.

