College football: Sooners put in some extra time to win Big 12

Rhamondre Stevenson had a 5-yard touchdown run in overtime and No. 6 Oklahoma made its bid for another playoff berth with a 30-23 win over No. 8 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game Saturday at Arlington, Texas.
A day after No. 5 Utah lost in the Pac-12 championship game, and before No. 4 Georgia took on No. 1 LSU for the SEC title, the Sooners (12-1, No. 6 CFP) won their fifth consecutive Big 12 title, and 13th overall. Oklahoma went to the playoff three of the past four seasons.
Baylor (11-2, No. 7 CFP) tied the game in the fourth quarter after two long passes by freshman Jacob Zeno, the second quarterback used after starter Charlie Brewer left the game in the second quarter following a big hit he delivered on a defender.
There was an 81-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Trestan Ebner with 9:41 left in regulation and a 78-yarder to Chris Platt that set up John Mayers’ third field goal, a 27-yarder with 3:25 left to make it 23-all.
After Oklahoma scored on three plays to start overtime, Zeno was under tremendous pressure on Baylor’s chance. There were two incompletions before he was sacked for a 10-yard loss, and then he was under distress again when he flung a game-ending pass that fell to the ground.
Jalen Hurts, who last year led Alabama’s comeback win over Georgia in the SEC title game, threw for 278 yards a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 173 yards after missing the previous game against the Bears.
SUN BELT: At Boone, N.C., Darrynton Evans scored three touchdowns and 20th-ranked Appalachian State repeated as Sun Belt Conference champions with a 45-38 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.
Evans won the game’s MVP for the second straight season.
Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams added touchdown runs. The Mountaineers racked up 416 yards on offense, including 267 on the ground in a dominating first half.
The Mountaineers (12-1, 8-1 Sun Belt) accomplished something North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina State and Wake Forest never have — becoming the first FBS team from North Carolina to win 12 games in a season.
MAC: At Detroit, Brett Gabbert threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson early in the third quarter, and Miami of Ohio controlled most of the second half, beating Central Michigan 26-21 in the Mid-American Conference title game Saturday.
The RedHawks (8-5) won a record 16th MAC championship despite doing little on offense in the first half. Trailing 14-10 after two quarters, Miami took the lead on Gabbert’s screen pass to Sorenson, and the RedHawks held off CMU (8-5) the rest of the way to win their first conference title since 2010.
Sam Sloman kicked four field goals, including a 48-yarder with 4:06 remaining to give Miami a 23-14 lead. CMU’s Tommy Lazzaro scored on a 4-yard run with 1:24 remaining, and the Chippewas recovered an onside kick — but were called offside. CMU was offside again on the re-kick, but it went out of bounds anyway, and Miami took over.
Sloman added a 42-yard field goal with 28 seconds left. A Hail Mary by CMU fell incomplete on the final play of the game.
PAC-12: At Santa Clara, Calif. on Friday night, CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter as No. 13 Oregon spoiled No. 5 Utah’s playoff hopes with a 37-15 victory.
“Unfortunately we came up short tonight,” coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Disappointing thing is we lost in the one area we’ve been undefeated this year: line of scrimmage. We didn’t win the line of scrimmage for the first time all season, which is, like I say, disappointing. Surprising really.”
The Utes (11-2, No. 5 CFP) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon (11-2, No. 13 CFP) and lost their second straight Pac-12 championship game.
Utah held 11 of 12 opponents to less than 100 yards rushing and led the nation by allowing 56.3 yards rushing per game, prompting plenty of pregame talk about how the Utes’ physical dominance could be the determining factor.
The Utes fell into a 20-0 hole in the first half and then gave up a 70-yard TD run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15, paving the way for the winner of the Big 12 title game between Oklahoma and Baylor to get into the playoff as long as No. 1 LSU beats No. 4 Georgia for the SEC championship.
Division III playoffs
UW-WHITEWATER 26, MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR 6: The Warhawks got closer to another NCAA Division III national title by taking down the defending national champion in a quarterfinal game at Belton, Texas.
UW-Whitewater limited Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-1), which entered the game on a 27-game win streak, to 140 total yards, including minus-3 on the ground.
The Warhawks held the ball for nearly 43 minutes and piled up 358 yards of total offense, including 239 on the ground.
Senior running back Jarrod Ware gained 110 yards on 14 carries, while junior quarterback Max Meylor completed 10 of 12 passes for 119 yards. Junior wide receiver Ryan Wisniewski caught five passes for 72 yards.
The Warhawks (12-1) will face St. John’s next Saturday in the national semifinals. The Johnnies (12-1) defeated Wheaton 34-33 on Saturday. In the other quarterfinal games, undefeated Muhlenberg (13-0) beat Salisbury 24-8 and North Central, Ill. (12-1), defeated Delaware Valley 31-14.
The semifinal winners will play for the national title 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Shenandoah, Texas.