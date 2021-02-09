College football: Snee ready to build up Badgers

The University of Wisconsin football team stayed in-house to find their next strength and conditioning coach.
Shaun Snee was promoted to director of football strength and conditioning after spending the past six seasons as an assistant strength coach under Ross Kolodziej. Kolodziej was named the program’s defensive line coach last month, opening the top strength and conditioning post.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue developing the culture we’ve built in our strength and conditioning program,” Snee said in a statement released by UW.
“I’d like to thank Coach (Paul) Chryst and our administration for their belief in what we’re doing to develop the young men in our program. I’m also beyond thankful to my wife, Sarah, my parents, Ed and Diane, and my brothers, Ed, Chris and Dan, for all of the guidance and support that has allowed me to pursue this passion.”
Snee previously worked for Chryst at Pittsburgh and came with him when he was hired by UW in 2015. The assistant position he leaves behind was posted on UW's job site on Monday.
While Snee moves into the top strength and conditioning spot, the program’s other three assistants in the strength program — John Graves, Kyle Costigan and Ty Taylor — were retained as well.
Snee said there may be some differences from what Kolodziej has done in the past, but the fundamentals of the program will remain the same.
“I’m fortunate to work with a great staff and we will continue to take a holistic approach to developing our guys that’s rooted in the science of mental and physical performance,” he said.
Note
Northwestern is scheduled to play again at Wrigley Field, this time against Purdue on Nov. 20 after last year's game against Wisconsin got moved from the Friendly Confines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game against the Boilermakers would be the Wildcats' first at Wrigley since they met Illinois on the same date in 2010. That was the first college football game there since 1938.
Northwestern was scheduled to play Wisconsin at the famed ballpark last November. The two teams wound up meeting at Ryan Field, the Wildcats' home, instead.
"Our program is thrilled to bring Big Ten football back to one of the most iconic venues in sports," coach Pat Fitzgerald said Tuesday. "This will be an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes and staff, and an unforgettable day for our University community."