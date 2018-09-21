AP Top 25 results
Friday's results
No. 10 Penn State (3-0) at Illinois, late.
EAST
Assumption 49, Pace 21
Bridgewater St. 42, Fitchburg St. 15
Harvard 31, Brown 17
Morrisville 34, St. Lawrence 26
SOUTH
UCF 56, FAU 36
