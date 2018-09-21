AP Top 25 results

Friday's results

No. 10 Penn State (3-0) at Illinois, late. 

EAST

Assumption 49, Pace 21

Bridgewater St. 42, Fitchburg St. 15

Harvard 31, Brown 17

Morrisville 34, St. Lawrence 26

SOUTH

UCF 56, FAU 36

