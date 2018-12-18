Bowl Glance
Celebration Bowl
N.C. A&T 24, Alcorn State 22
Cure Bowl
Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24
New Mexico Bowl
Utah State 52, North Texas 13
Las Vegas Bowl
Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20
Camellia Bowl
Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21
New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13
