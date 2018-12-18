Bowl Glance

Celebration Bowl

N.C. A&T 24, Alcorn State 22

Cure Bowl

Tulane 41, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

New Mexico Bowl

Utah State 52, North Texas 13

Las Vegas Bowl

Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

Camellia Bowl

Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State 45, Middle Tennessee 13

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

UAB 37, Northern Illinois 13 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments