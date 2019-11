College football schedule for Nov. 9

AP Top 25

Saturday's games

No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Maryland, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Clemson at N.C. State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Penn State at No. 13 Minnesota, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Florida vs. Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Georgia vs. Missouri, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Baylor at TCU, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Wisconsin vs. No. 18 Iowa, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m.

No. 15 SMU vs. East Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 21 Boise State vs. Wyoming, 9:15 p.m.

No. 22 Kansas State at Texas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 23 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

No. 24 San Diego State vs. Nevada, 9:30 p.m.

